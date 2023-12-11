Opinion

Newcastle United ditching cup ambitions to prioritise Premier League – Really???

I read an article in the Observer this weekend entitled, ‘Howe likely to ditch cup ambitions with Newcastle United running on empty’ in which the author (ED: Sunderland fan Louise Taylor) made the point that Newcastle United’s squad is incapable of challenging simultaneously in the Premier League, the Champions League, League and FA Cups.

That maybe the moment to start prioritising competitions has arrived.

The main premise of the article being that the Premier League should be our priority.

The debate concerning whether finishing high enough in the league to grab one of the coveted Champions League berths, as opposed to winning our first silverware since 1969 (or 1955 if you prefer) that raged last season when we came within 90 minutes of winning the Carabao Cup, has resumed, as we begin a pivotal week or so of matches in which we could progress in both Europe and the League Cup, setting up an ever more demanding schedule in the new year.

League or Cup, that is the question.

I oscillated wildly last season, declaring the League Cup to be more important, until we lost to Manchester in the final, that is.

From that moment, having somehow conspired to lose in the third round of the FA Cup to a League One side for the second consecutive year, the priority became the league and after back-to-back defeats to Liverpool and Man City, we resumed the campaign with a laser like focus and climbed to a fourth place finish, courtesy of nine wins in a twelve match sequence that saw us register thirty two goals.

In the aftermath of this defeat at the Tottenham Stadium, another humbling experience so soon after coming a cropper at Goodison, it’s fair to say that we ain’t winning the league this season. It seems the jury is out on whether we can finish in the top four, although a top five finish might still warrant Champions League qualification.

Having experienced sitting at Europe’s top table this season, would that beat winning a trophy?

Getting dumped out of both cups in the early rounds was an all too regular occurrence when I was growing up. Trelford Mills or the Odsal Stadium anyone?

I’ve suffered the disappointment of black and white ribbons being discarded and not adorning the cup after several no shows at Wembley. Seeing our opponents name engraved onto the silverware within seconds of the referee bringing the curtain down on proceedings is a truly gutwrenching thing to see.

All those near misses means we’re either cursed or due one. In the States, both the Boston Red Sox and the Chicago Cubs overcame the Bambino and Billy Goat curses to win the World Series after a wait of 86 and 108 years respectively (in 2004 and 2016). That shows it can be done, if you keep the faith.

We head into these fixtures against Milan and Chelsea (with Fulham sandwiched in between, in the Premier League) running on empty and following poor performances at Everton and Spurs. If we can summon the spirit that lifted us to the holy grail that is Champions League qualification, we can progress in both these competitions. Do that and we have an appointment on Wearside to look forward to, where we dare not lose.

My point?

For all the glamour and its trappings, whilst the Champions League has been a blast and has undoubtedly swelled our coffers, we might still be in three Cup competitions a month from now and charting a course to lifting one of them, be that in London, or perhaps even Dublin.

In my view, getting the monkey off our back and seeing Tripps holding silverware aloft is more important than the Premier League. For now at least. HTL.