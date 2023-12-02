News

Newcastle United can’t feel sorry for themselves – NUFC star points out the reality

Callum Wilson has pointed out the reality of the situation.

The injured Newcastle United star watching on as that shocker of a penalty decision was given on Tuesday night.

Like everybody else, Callum Wilson devastated by that last gasp cruel gift handed to PSG.

However, the NUFC star says that the only thing that matters now, is restoring focus and getting all three points tonight.

The PSG situation / result can’t be changed, just a case of ensuring that Eddie Howe’s side make it six Premier League home wins in a row on Saturday night, Manchester United arriving on Tyneside having twice thrown away a two goal advantage in Istanbul on Wednesday night.

Victory tonight would take Newcastle United up to fifth in the table and they will stay there if Man City win at home to Spurs on Sunday.

Callum Wilson speaking on The Footballer’s Football Podcast:

“It was so close to being six points from games against top teams.

“It didn’t work out to plan.

“We got the result at home against Chelsea which was an emphatic win.

“It gave us confidence going into the Paris game, where if I say too much, I don’t want anything to come back and bite me on the backside.

“But basically, I don’t agree with the decision that happened in the game. It was given and you can’t change it.

“It was a terrible decision and for people to get stood down after the game, that says everything you need to know about the decision.

“Ultimately, we are now in a position where we need to win and rely on another result.

“But when we first were drawn into that group of death, you probably would have taken that position.

“You have got to look at it in a positive way.

“Now we have a big game coming up in the Premier League against a team around us in the league, that we also need to get some points from.

“The main thing is, not letting the emotion of that last-minute decision affect anything going forward.

“You have to quickly get it out of your mind.

“You can’t let it spiral into your next game and feel sorry for yourselves.”