Newcastle United absolutely battered Manchester United – Alan Shearer says it like it is

Alan Shearer in top form.

As is the club he is a lifelong fan of.

Alan Shearer loving what he is seeing.

The Premier League’s greatest ever player loving how Newcastle United ‘battered’ Manchester United, especially down both flanks.

The difference in commitment and ability on the night, couldn’t have been more stark, as Eddie Howe’s players down both sides of the pitch, totally dominated.

Alan Shearer talking on Match of The Day about Newcastle United 1 Manchester United 0:

“Newcastle United absolutely battered Man Utd in wide areas.

“I mean Trippier and Livramento were sensational against Wan-Bissaka and Dalot.

“But in their defence, they got no help whatsoever, from Garnacho and Rashford.

“You can see… look at Rashford here, nowhere near Livramento.

“I could have done another four or five minutes on the times that Newcastle got into those positions.

“Too easy, not enough effort from Marcus Rashford at all from him today.

“He didn’t look at it at all, didn’t look interested.

“Look at this, Livramento just runs away from him [Rashford] yet again and then Newcastle are into Man Utd’s back four again. Into the final third, getting balls into the box.

“It happened so many times, Dalot getting no help from Garnacho [on the other side of the pitch], not tracking back at all.

“Newcastle created so many chances.

“I know they got the one goal but it should have been many [more].

“Once again from Marcus [Rashford], you can’t allow somebody [Livramento] to run past you so easily and that is your job to try and stop him.

“This is the goal, look at Garnacho. There’s Trippier, he wins the ball, first to it. Garnacho was in front of him, but Trippier doesn’t stop, he continues. There’s Gordon, Wan-Bissaka is asleep and when he realises, it is too late, it is in the back of the net.

“For me, there are too many bad eggs in that Man Utd team. Too many bad attitudes.

“Alright when things are going well for you, can get your feet on the ball, can pay, can pick your head up when things are all nice and rosey. When it is not going for you, when you’re a but tired, when you have been away in a European game. Then you think, come on, you have got to roll your sleeves up, there’s not enough characters in that team.”

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle United 1 Manchester United 0 – Saturday 2 December 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Gordon 55

Man U:

Possession was Man U 42% (40%) Newcastle 58% (60%)

Total shots were Man U 8 (2) Newcastle 22 (14)

Shots on target were Man U 1 (1) Newcastle 4 (2)

Corners were Man U 3 (0) Newcastle 7 (4)

Referee: Robert Jones

Attendance: 52,214 (Man U 3,000)

Newcastle United team v Man U:

Pope (Dubravka 86), Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento, Bruno, Lewis Miley, Joelinton, Almiron, Gordon (Ritchie 90+7), Isak

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Krafth, Hall, Diallo, Alex Murphy, Parkinson

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-January 2024:

Thursday 7 December 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.30pm) Amazon

Sunday 10 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

Tuesday 18 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

(Weekend of Saturday 6 January 2024 – FA Cup third round matches)

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports