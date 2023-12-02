Opinion

Newcastle United 1 Manchester United 0 – So embarrassingly one-sided

Newcastle United 1 Manchester United 0 – Saturday 2 December 8pm

The same XI who dismantled Chelsea and matched PSG did the business again at a sub-zero St James’ Park, a third big game in eight days.

And, just as against the west London strollers, our supremely drilled team bested former Premier League champions who seem to think they are still special.

Martial preferred to Hojlund at centre-forward was an interesting call . . .

Ball possession of 84% in the first 10 minutes told a story but there wasn’t a clear chance for United until after Pope had been forced to save from Garnacho.

Only two of eight attempts by United on target in the first 25 minutes also told a story.

The Salfords looked dangerous on the break but we were getting plenty of joy down the flanks, without severely testing Onana.

Almiron was sadly careless when passing and shooting, while Isak was also misfiring. Schar strolled forward on 36 minutes and was hacked down by the lumbering Maguire, who had been left for dead by a dazzling Isak turn in the opening exchanges.

Trippier crashed the free kick against the bar from 27 yards with Onana motionless.

From our fourth corner, earned when Maguire nearly deflected a Livramento cross past Onana, more shots were blocked and the visitors survived until half-time, mainly because of United’s wayward shooting.

There were shades of the pivotal 1-0 defeat in 1996 and United weren’t doing enough to expose their opponents’ defence. Big Joe was dominating McTominay, while Livramento kept breaking forward even more effectively than Trippier, partly because Rashford showed little interest in proceedings.

A goal had to come, especially with the referee letting the game flow whenever possible.

United camped in the opposition half after the interval and the seemingly inevitable happened on 55 minutes, when Gordon finished off a swift and smart four-man move, scoring from two yards after Trippier crossed low and hard from the right flank.

Antony and Hojlund replaced the almost invisible Martial and Rashford on the hour, to little effect. The Dane did win a free kick that came to nothing.

A disgraceful kick off the ball by Fernandes on Gordon earned a free kick, plus retribution a minute later when Schar won the ball in a 40/60 challenge and happily left his mark on the Portuguese. Now that’s what I call justice.

Maguire was finally booked for hacking down Gordon on 76 minutes. We recycled the free kick and a goalbound shot was somehow blocked by Wan-Bissaka. His reward was being replaced by Reguilon, with Mainoo off for Amrabat. That finally stirred the Salfords into action, with Schar spectacularly blocking a Reguilon shot after their first corner. More importantly, Pope injured himself in diving for the goalbound drive.

Dubravka replaced him on 86 minutes, United’s first substitution in more than three hours.

His first job was to pick the ball out of the net but Maguire was offside at least once in the move, including when the ball deflected off his ample gut and past Dubravka.

And that, by and large, was that.

Ritchie replaced Gordon after seven of the nine minutes of stoppage time, the visitors huffed and puffed but in the end the right team won a third consecutive match against a fading outfit. Long may that trend continue.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Gordon 55

Man U:

Possession was Man U 42% (40%) Newcastle 58% (60%)

Total shots were Man U 8 (2) Newcastle 22 (14)

Shots on target were Man U 1 (1) Newcastle 4 (2)

Corners were Man U 3 (0) Newcastle 7 (4)

Referee: Robert Jones

Attendance: 52,214 (Man U 3,000)

Newcastle United team v Man U:

Pope (Dubravka 86), Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento, Bruno, Lewis Miley, Joelinton, Almiron, Gordon (Ritchie 90+7), Isak

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Krafth, Hall, Diallo, Alex Murphy, Parkinson

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-January 2024:

Thursday 7 December 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.30pm) Amazon

Sunday 10 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

Tuesday 18 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

(Weekend of Saturday 6 January 2024 – FA Cup third round matches)

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports