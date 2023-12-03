Opinion

Newcastle United 1 Manchester United 0 – Match ratings and comments on all of the NUFC players

We asked Davey Hat-Trick to give us his match ratings and player comments after Newcastle United 1 Manchester United 0.

It’s a measure of how much we’ve improved (and how far manure have declined) that I made us strong favourites for this game. I was right, too.

The last 15 minutes or so aside, we were utterly dominant. We should have scored more, although I did have flashbacks to the Liverpool and PSG games when our opponents came into it towards the end.

As with many games this season, it’s hard to pick out a star man. This win was down to hard work, passion, pride and discipline, and everyone in a Newcastle shirt had it. Manure were blown away – some of them looked like beaten men long before the final whistle. The scoreline does nothing to reflect how much better Newcastle were.

We need to enjoy this – surely another Bournemouth lies in wait. With a dozen players injured or banned, the first XI picked itself in this game. And this depleted squad won’t be able to pull rabbits out of hats indefinitely. The volume of energy they expend is unsustainable when they are playing twice a week, and new injuries will no doubt come to bite us. Ask Nick Pope. If and when this happens, I hope the fans continue to get behind the team. They are playing their hearts out for the lads.

Oh – a word for the ref. I thought he was excellent. Kept the game flowing, got the decisions right, didn’t brandish yellow cards, didn’t want to be the centre of attention. Credit where it’s due.

Match ratings:

Nick Pope – 8

Didn’t have a lot to do from what I remember, but never looked like he was in trouble, until he dived in the area and – I think – dislocated his shoulder. I think we now have a full team out of action.

Kieran Trippier – 9

I ran out of superlatives for this man months ago. He’s just a fantastic player.

Hit the bar with a worldie of a free kick (again) and got the assist for the goal, but he was tackling, covering ground, making overlapping runs and passing beautifully all game

Jamaal Lascelles – 8

Solid as a rock.

Obviously, I miss Seven Botman, but I can’t think of a single game since he was injured, when I’ve watched Lascelles and cursed Botman’s injury.

He has been great and proved the doubters (including me) wrong

Fabian Schar – 9

This must be his best season in a Newcastle jersey.

He quickly surmised that manure posed little attacking threat in the first 80 minutes, so wandered up the park and had a few shies at goal.

The thing is, he glides through the midfield like a midfielder, and he’s a centre half.

When he needed to be a defender later in the game, he was, and helped preserve the clean sheet

Tino Livramento – 9.5

My player of the match, although I wouldn’t argue with Ally McCoist, who gave the award to AG.

I’m genuinely excited about where this lad could go. He appears to have everything. Pace, intelligence, strength and some serious skills on the ball.

I thought he was superb and his partnership with Gordon could be something we enjoy for years to come. I love Dan Burn but I can’t see him displacing this lad any time soon

Lewis Miley – 9

If messrs Tonali, Longstaff, Willock and Anderson had been available all season, there would have been no room in our midfield for Miley.

If messrs Botman, Burn, Targett, Wilson, Barnes and Murphy had been available, he may not have squeezed onto the bench.

However, he’s started four games on the spin and excelled in all of them. He is playing way beyond his years and I can’t think of a reason to drop him when his mates get back to fitness. Rest yes. Drop no.

Bruno Guimaraes – 9

Thought he started a little rusty, but kept things moving, never stopped working, and ended up dominating the midfield. Better than all the manure midfield players combined.

Joelinton – 9

The pick of our midfield today but only by a hair’s breadth.

A typical powerhouse performance – I think he scares the opposition.

Two years ago, Newcastle were bottom of the league and Joelinton looked like a lost cause.

Newcastle’s rise has coincided with Joe becoming one our most important players and a Brazil international. Eddie Howe, take a bow.

Miguel Almiron – 8

Scurried around as ever.

After his tireless performance in Paris, I have no idea where he found the energy, but he didn’t stop.

Sadly, no end product. He can be wasteful at times.

Alexander Isak – 8

Has an immaculate first touch and skills that others can only dream off.

To their credit, Maguire and Shaw kept him quiet for much of the game and he didn’t really get more than a half chance.

However, when he dropped back into midfield to pick up the ball, he looked stylish and assured. He’s class.

Anthony Gordon – 9.5

TNT, or whatever they are called, made him Player of the Match. I wouldn’t contest that.

He and Tino ran manure ragged and he got the goal that won the game.

I was on the fence when we bought him, but at £45m, he could be one of the biggest bargains in football. He should be playing for England.

SUBS:

Martin Dubravka – 7

Fitted in seamlessly when coming off the bench unexpectedly following Pope’s injury and that’s a tribute to his professionalism.

Had a bit of a scare when manure had the ball in the net but it was an obvious offside. Largely untroubled.

Matt Ritchie – N/A (Not on long enough)

Had just enough time to do a bit of swearing and give Gordon a well-deserved ovation.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle United 1 Manchester United 0 – Saturday 2 December 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Gordon 55

Man U:

Possession was Man U 42% (40%) Newcastle 58% (60%)

Total shots were Man U 8 (2) Newcastle 22 (14)

Shots on target were Man U 1 (1) Newcastle 4 (2)

Corners were Man U 3 (0) Newcastle 7 (4)

Referee: Robert Jones

Attendance: 52,214 (Man U 3,000)

Newcastle United team v Man U:

Pope (Dubravka 86), Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento, Bruno, Lewis Miley, Joelinton, Almiron, Gordon (Ritchie 90+7), Isak

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Krafth, Hall, Diallo, Alex Murphy, Parkinson

