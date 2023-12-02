News

Newcastle United 1 Manchester United 0 – Interesting independent ratings on the NUFC players

It ended Newcastle United 1 Manchester United 0.

Eddie Howe’s side so dominant and the only mystery was that it took 55 minutes for Newcastle United to get the winning goal.

United were so much better that Man U in every department, the skill and effort on a whole different level to the woeful visitors.

Looking at the individuals in black and white, interesting to get an independent perspective on how this played out.

Whoscored ratings use data from every single Premier League match, over 200 raw statistics included in the automated calculation of a player’s rating, weighted according to their influence within the game.

Every event of importance is taken into account, with a positive or negative effect on ratings weighted in relation to its area on the pitch and its outcome.

Now whoscored have published their independent player ratings for this Newcastle United 1 Manchester United 0 match:

As you can see, the very highest rated visiting player was goalkeeper Onana (7.0), which says it all.

The Man U goal leading a charmed life as United absolutely dominated.

Newcastle United had eight different players rated higher than Man U’s very highest rated, with Kieran Trippier (9.0) MOTM, followed by Joelinton (8.4) and Anthony Gordon (7.6).

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle United 1 Manchester United 0 – Saturday 2 December 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Gordon 55

Man U:

Possession was Man U 42% (40%) Newcastle 58% (60%)

Total shots were Man U 8 (2) Newcastle 22 (14)

Shots on target were Man U 1 (1) Newcastle 4 (2)

Corners were Man U 3 (0) Newcastle 7 (4)

Referee: Robert Jones

Attendance: 52,214 (Man U 3,000)

Newcastle United team v Man U:

Pope (Dubravka 86), Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento, Bruno, Lewis Miley, Joelinton, Almiron, Gordon (Ritchie 90+7), Isak

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Krafth, Hall, Diallo, Alex Murphy, Parkinson

