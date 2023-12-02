Opinion

Newcastle United 1 Manchester United 0 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction

Newcastle United 1 Manchester United 0 – Saturday 2 December 8pm

Nat Seaton:

‘What an amazing performance!

We outplayed them and thoroughly deserved all three points.

Some of the players running on empty again towards the end but they kept on going.

These 11 players have had a week to remember.

I’m so proud of them and some of the football they have played this week has been brilliant.

Thank you for a great week being a Newcastle supporter!!’

Jamie Smith:

‘Ah this is mint, how can we ever get sick of beating Man Utd, even when they’re as rubbish as this shower that turned up tonight?

I do worry about our sick list, especially after a clearly distressed Nick Pope went off tonight, but we absolutely swarmed them.

Bruno was head and shoulders above tonight, won us the game by owning their midfield.

Best their Mickey Mouse did was to cry on a bit for a non-injury.

Sweet, let’s have the Ev next.’

Matt Busby said to Joe Harvey…:

‘Another fantastic home win.

We should have been out of sight but weren’t, so their injection of fresh legs became a problem.

Another terrible injury. How many more?

I really hope this team doesn’t disintegrate over the next few weeks, they’re running on empty but absolute heroes.

You’ve seen United, now go back home!’

Simon Ritter:

‘Soon, this will no longer be a crunch fixture between two top teams; I’m convinced of that after watching us outclass the Salfords for a wonderful three-in-a-row.

Anybody could see why they have failed to beat any side in the top nine of the Premier League this season.

For the first hour it was a bit like 11 v 9, with Martial and Rashford offering almost nothing.

The so-called local hero should be donating all his wages to the charitable causes he does so much to support.

My favourite moment (apart from Gordon’s goal and Maguire’s costly offside) was the Schar tackle on the horrible Fernandes. Steel as well as silk from our Swiss maestro.’

David Punton:

‘Manchester United were lucky tonight, lucky that they didn’t get done by more than just a single goal.

A dominant display from the side in black and white with some profligacy sparing the Red Devils.

It took until the 55th minute to break the deadlock through Gordon but how we weren’t ahead before the break defies belief.

At times it was a nerve shredding affair but we ground out the final stages to move up to fifth in the table.

A game played in subzero temperatures always gave it a feel of a hard slog, not helped by the ridiculous 8pm kick off (Although that may have also played into our hands given their plane was cancelled and they had to travel up on a coach).

The sequence is astonishing.

We’ve beaten Arsenal, Chelsea, drew away at PSG (we ought to have won) and now this lot have been put to the sword.

What a group of players.

What a side Eddie Howe has put together.

The only negative tonight is Nick Pope’s shoulder injury. Could be bad. Let’s see.

If it is then it’s another cruel injury blow and time to get all in behind Martin Dubravka.’

Bazoox:

‘Crikey, we went off like the clappers.

Newcastle were by far the better team in the first half but couldn’t find a breakthrough.

After carrying our superiority into the second period, eventually a goal had to come, and it was Anthony ‘Flash’ Gordon who broke the deadlock.

The old order is rapidly changing at the top of the Premier League and we are by far the best United.

Thanks again Eddie and the Hotrods for keeping your feet on the pedal to steer past and outrun another of the Septic Six.’

Billy Miller:

‘We completely dominated Man Utd AGAIN!

That’s three wins on the bounce against them without a single goal conceded.

Their team have been blagging lucky points all season and at 1-0 I was nervous we could be the latest victims.

What a relief to see that flag go up.

How they are anywhere near us in the league is mind boggling.

They’ve got a goal difference of -1!

Huge respect to these players.

We hadn’t made a single substitute in two games until Pope came off.

These lads are giving everything and deserved the win today.’

GToon:

‘What a week!

In all my 50 years of supporting the toon I’ve never known a week where we take Chelsea and Manyoo apart and get robbed from another victory against one of Europe’s top clubs.

Incredible effort from Eddie and the lads.

There’s a wind coming from the north and it’s sweeping all before it!’

Tony Mallabar:

‘Now that was cadd.

But get in my beautiful black and white mags.

Now I am no fan of Man Utd but even I have to admit that under jockey jamface they used to play a cracking brand of football.

Having a few meet and greets with first the red army, the k stand youth and the men in black, so have I have a grudging respect for some of their fans.

However, if you are Man Utd, how the hell do you put up with that sh..house Bruno.

Seriously, he’s a good player, but not Man Utd class.’

Stats via BBC Sport:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Gordon 55

Man U:

Possession was Man U 42% (40%) Newcastle 58% (60%)

Total shots were Man U 8 (2) Newcastle 22 (14)

Shots on target were Man U 1 (1) Newcastle 4 (2)

Corners were Man U 3 (0) Newcastle 7 (4)

Referee: Robert Jones

Attendance: 52,214 (Man U 3,000)

Newcastle United team v Man U:

Pope (Dubravka 86), Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento, Bruno, Lewis Miley, Joelinton, Almiron, Gordon (Ritchie 90+7), Isak

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Krafth, Hall, Diallo, Alex Murphy, Parkinson

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-January 2024:

Thursday 7 December 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.30pm) Amazon

Sunday 10 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

Tuesday 18 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

(Weekend of Saturday 6 January 2024 – FA Cup third round matches)

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports