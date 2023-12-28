Videos

Newcastle 7 Spurs 1 – Kevin Keegan on the edge exactly 27 years ago today : Video

A classic Newcastle 7 Spurs 1 encounter.

Exactly 27 years ago today.

This footage reminds me of a lot of things.

Despite the ground at the time still holding only 36,000 or so, the atmosphere is absolutely brilliant and the football is a match for it.

It was 28 December 1996 and proved to be bizarrely Kevin Keegan’s second last match, the final one being a 3-0 win over Leeds.

The team lined up with Hislop, Watson, Peacock, Albert, Beresford, Batty, Lee, Gillespie (Clark 40), Beardsley, Shearer, Ferdinand

The scoreline is obviously special but just watch the outstanding free flowing Kevin Keegan football.

Two goals for Robert Lee, Les Ferdinand and Alan Shearer, plus one for the rampaging defender Philippe Albert, what a player and what a Newcastle United team.

Thank you Kevin Keegan for bringing that incredible era to us, we’ll never forget.