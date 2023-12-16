Opinion

Newcastle 3 Fulham 0 – Instant Newcastle United fan / writer reaction

Newcastle 3 Fulham 0 – Saturday 16 December 3pm

Instant fan / writer reaction from some of our regular contributors on The Mag.

Nat Seaton:

‘Forget about the fact it was against 10 men, let everyone else talk about that, for us this was so much more than just a win against 10.

A brilliant comeback from Wednesday night (and the two games before).

This means so much for players, coaches and fans and a BIG well done.

All 16 players (yes 16!!) showed great application and heart.

On to Stamford Bridge and hopefully more for us to be proud of.’

Jamie Smith:

‘This result, like last year’s vital win against the same opposition, could prove pivotal in getting a season going that has been threatened with derailment after a horrible week.

Jimenez’ red card so early was always going to be decisive but a second half that contrasted sharply with Wednesday night’s sluggish showing after the interval.

Brilliant for Miley to get on the scoresheet at a point where we really needed the breakthrough, although I’m sure I’m not the only one wondering about the injuries to Joelinton (might be nowt) and Schar (didn’t look good) to add to the ridiculous list.

Hopefully Botman coming off it will help offer a revitalised performance at Chelsea, as the Carabao Cup still looks like our best hopes for the season.

A very welcome win.’

Matt Busby said to Joe Harvey…:

‘I’ve been critical of the bloke who operates the tannoy in the past but he called it right, putting Wham on at the end.

Just how good is Bruno Guimaraes?

If that shower from west London ever form a rugby team, their number 31 will be a good option.

Normal service resumed. Next up that other shower from West London. HTL.’

David Punton:

‘A festive treat from United as they win comfortably in the last home league game before we all sit down to our Xmas dinners.

We nearly made a meal of Fulham, such was some of the profligacy on show, but tears of joy were on the menu for Lewis Miley as he netted at the Gallowgate end to score his first Newcastle goal. Take a bow, son. It was a lovely finish.

Raul Jimenez seeing red certainly helped the cause today and you always felt there would be gaps opening up late in the game against Fulham’s ten men.

We all know injuries are part and parcel of football but my word are we have some rotten luck. Schar and Joelinton both succumbing as the European excursions catch up with tired legs.

Isak also another notable absentee.

A win, but we are left counting the cost of more bodies in the treatment room.

And finally – a word for Dubravka. A brutal return to side, shipping nine in three games, but at least he got the clean sheet.’

Billy Miller:

‘Every time we get players coming back, others are taking their spots in the treatment room.

Are there any more Mileys in the academy or reserve squads?

I mean yes, there literally is one, but are there any other players that can come into this squad and make an impact the way that 17 year old has?

Love that he got his first goal today.

The one positive of these injuries is him getting a good run in the side and he seems to be getting better and better.

Routine win after playing well over an hour with an extra man.

Good to see us back to winning ways.

Will be interesting to see what squad is cobbled together for Tuesday.

I have faith we can go unbeaten the rest of December.’

GToon:

‘Huge win today.

Hopefully Schar and Joe7 are ok sooner rather than later.

Bet Miley was pleased.

Seemed like hard work until we scored and Fulham are dangerous on the break but we did enough.

TBH I get much more pleasure winning games like this rather than against some team from Europe regardless of who they are.’

Simon Ritter:

‘A win is a win.

But will this turn out to be a pyrrhic victory?

It could certainly be costly when we play at Stamford Bridge in the League Cup quarter-final on Tuesday night.

What seemed to be hamstring injuries stopped Fabian Schar and Joelinton in their tracks, with Alexander Isak already unavailable because of tightness in his groin.

The jinx shows no sign of ending.

Although there was plenty more good news to go with the three goals and three points.

Let’s celebrate that good news and trust the team, however they line up, to overcome Chelsea again.

Emil Krafth put in an accomplished performance, reminding everyone of his excellent form before a ruptured cruciate ligament prevented him playing for more than a year.

A home-grown midfielder, 17-year-old Lewis Miley, scored his first senior goal to go with his Champions League assists. I hope his schoolfriends were in St James’ Park to see it.

Miggy found the net after a blank spell.

And Sven Botman returned to action, a late substitute for Big Dan Burn moments after the man from Blyth scored the third.

The yellow card for Raul Jimenez, upgraded to a red on 22 minutes after a VAR check, didn’t change the pattern of the game. We were on the front foot from the start.

But the visitors, rightly deprived of their attacking focal point, rarely threatened to score once he was dismissed.

United are now only five points behind the club everybody reckons will win the Premier League (again).

They were booed off the pitch by the entitled of Etihad.

Now there’s a thought…’

Tony Mallabar:

‘Now I’ve never been a particular good judge of a footballer (see my take on Anthony Gordon).

And personally i thought all the praise for young Mileycastle was a tad over the top andIi thought the lad needed to start taking games by the scruff of the neck… and that’s certainly what he did after coming on for muckle Joe.

Culminating in his well taken first goal in the famous black and white stripes. Well done young un and a Geordie to boot.

Home after the match and I intend to write a strongly worded letter to my local Councillor imploring him that if we draw away against the mackems, that their fan’s shouldn’t be given any of the lower tier seating in any subsequent replay.

“That’s unless one of the public representatives has already done this down on Wearyside.’

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 3 Fulham 0 – Saturday 16 December 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Miley 57, Almiron 64, Burn 82

Fulham:

Jimenez 22 Red card

Possession was Fulham 29% Newcastle 71%

Total shots were Fulham 6 Newcastle 27

Shots on target were Fulham 4 Newcastle 10

Corners were Fulham 1 Newcastle 5

Referee: Samuel Barrott

Attendance: 52,055 (Approx 1,200 Fulham)

Newcastle team v Fulham:

Dubravka, Livramento (ritchie 84), Lascelles, Schar (Krafth 14), Burn (Botman 84), Bruno, Longstaff, Joelinton (Lewis Miley 36), Almiron, Gordon (Hall 84), Wilson

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Gillespie, Alex Murphy

