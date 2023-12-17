Opinion

Newcastle 3 Fulham 0 – Match ratings and comments on all of the Newcastle United players

We asked Davey Hat-Trick to give us his match ratings and player comments after Newcastle 3 Fulham 0.

Coming into this game, two things were clear.

Newcastle United were exhausted and Fulham were on fire. So an away win wouldn’t have been the daftest bet you could have had.

However, Newcastle dominated this game, even before our visitors were reduced to 10 men.

There were notable performances all over the pitch, but no sooner were some of our injured players working their way back than we got two (Three? Burn looked uncomfortable after he scored) more. Schar’s looked the worst. We’ll miss him but I have to say our reshuffled defence were largely untroubled without him.

Newcastle needed this win and so did their fans. Not just for the three points but for the confidence it will give everyone. And for sheer relief, if I’m honest. Goodness knows what sort of team we’ll field at Chelsea on Tuesday but I am absolutely certain they won’t let us down.

Martin Dubravka – 7

He’s been getting pelters all week from some quarters, very little of it deserved, so a clean sheet and a quiet afternoon would have sent him home happy.

In truth, he didn’t really have a shot of note to save, but he was confident when Fulham crossed into the box, and he was quick to set attacks away.

Tino Livramento – 8

An established first teamer now and put in the type of display you’d expect from a Premier League regular.

Equally comfortable on the left or right – he had to do both today – and equally effective in attack and defence. Can’t be far away from an England cap.

Jamaal Lascelles – 7

Back to his solid best after a shaky 10 days.

Won just about every header he contested and wasn’t afraid to pass his way out of defence.

Fabian Schar – 5

Did his hamstring before the quarter hour mark and I’d be surprised if we see him before mid-January.

He’d looked classy up until that point. He’ll be missed

Dan Burn – 8

Started at left back but had to revive his centre half career after Schar was crocked.

Did well and scored a poacher’s goal. It’s good to have him back

Sean Longstaff – 7

Another one we are pleased to see back (especially as Joelinton picked up an injury).

To be honest, he had a quiet game – the most memorable episode being when Jimenez channeled his inner Cantona on him – but we do know he improves the more games he gets. He’ll be getting a few now…

Bruno Guimaraes – 10

Best player on the park, in my opinion.

Demanded the ball for the full 104 minutes and seldom lost it when he got it.

Brought the ball out of defence, took it to the Fulham back line (one foray resulted in an assist), drew fouls and made the much-vaunted Joao Palhinha look distinctly average

Joelinton – 6

Looked good for the half hour he was on the pitch and I hope his injury isn’t too serious.

We need his energy and muscle.

Miguel Almiron 7

Another player that some armchair analysts have been criticising unfairly of late. I thought he did well today.

Won the ball a few times, used it well for the most part, and got a goal that will have perked him up.

Worked well with Krafth down the right hand side.

Callum Wilson – 6

Worked hard against an uncompromising Fulham back line but got little joy.

I got the impression he was trying too hard at one point – he got in the way of a teammate a couple of times.

Hit the post near the end – not his day.

Anthony Gordon – 8

Reminded me of his performance against Milan, in that he played at a less frantic pace than we are used to.

That is not to say he was ineffective – far from it.

Fulham doubled up on him (at least) but he kept them honest and got an assist to his name.

SUBS:

Emil Krafth – 8

On for Schar after 14 minutes and had a very good game.

Some fans are dismissive of Krafth, possibly because he’s a “Steve Bruce signing”, but he’s a class act in my view. Attacked well, defended well, didn’t really put a foot wrong

Lewis Miley – 9

Well, well, well.

Subbed on to replace Joe after 36 minutes and played a blinder. Starting to take players on now, always checking his position to make sure he’s where he should be, and he scored the all-important first goal in this game.

His first goal for us too, at the Gallowgate end, in front of a delirious crowd, and to the evident delight of his teammates.

He is so young that he has to change separately from the rest of the team, yet he is playing like he’s a 25-year-old at the peak of his powers. Unbelievable.

Sven Botman – N/A (Not on long enough to judge)

Welcomed on to the pitch like Elvis returning from the dead.

The game was over when his cameo began but he looked cool, calm and composed for the 10 or 15 minutes it lasted. Given that Schar might be out for a while, it’s doubly pleasing to see him back

Matt Ritchie – N/A (Not on long enough to judge)

Got stuck in when he came on and nearly scored.

I’d guess he’ll be off in the summer when his contract ends, or maybe sooner, but he’s been a good servant for us, and has the sort of attitude that lifts others.

Lewis Hall – N/A (Not on long enough to judge)

Didn’t have much impact when he came on but the game was done as a contest by then. He looks a decent player.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 3 Fulham 0 – Saturday 16 December 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Miley 57, Almiron 64, Burn 82

Fulham:

Jimenez 22 Red card

Possession was Fulham 29% Newcastle 71%

Total shots were Fulham 6 Newcastle 27

Shots on target were Fulham 4 Newcastle 10

Corners were Fulham 1 Newcastle 5

Referee: Samuel Barrott

Attendance: 52,055 (Approx 1,200 Fulham)

Newcastle team v Fulham:

Dubravka, Livramento (ritchie 84), Lascelles, Schar (Krafth 14), Burn (Botman 84), Bruno, Longstaff, Joelinton (Lewis Miley 36), Almiron, Gordon (Hall 84), Wilson

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Gillespie, Alex Murphy

(Official Newcastle United injury update – Follows Newcastle 3 Fulham 0 – Read HERE)

(Marco Silva blames the referee for Newcastle 3 Fulham 0 – You have to laugh! Read HERE)

(It was definitely everything I ever dreamt of – Lewis Miley living the… dream – Read HERE)

(Read Newcastle 3 Fulham 0 – Instant Newcastle United fan / writer reaction – read HERE)

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of January 2024:

Tuesday 19 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 6 January 2024 – Sunderland v Newcastle (12.45pm) ITV

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports