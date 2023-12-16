News

Newcastle 3 Fulham 0 – Interesting independent ratings on the Newcastle United players

It ended Newcastle 3 Fulham 0.

Eddie Howe’s side dominating the match throughout.

The Jimenez sending off didn’t do any harm but Newcastle United fully deserving to win against both 11 and 10 men.

The overwhelming pressure eventually turning into goals in the second half.

Looking at the individuals in black and white, interesting to get an independent perspective on how this played out.

Whoscored ratings use data from every single Premier League match, over 200 raw statistics included in the automated calculation of a player’s rating, weighted according to their influence within the game.

Every event of importance is taken into account, with a positive or negative effect on ratings weighted in relation to its area on the pitch and its outcome.

Now whoscored have published their independent player ratings for this Newcastle 3 Fulham 0 match:

(The way they display the subs means only a maximum of four can be shown for one team at any one time, late sub Sven Botman was rated 6.2)

As you can see, the very highest rated visiting player was left-back Robinson, with 11 Newcastle United players (incl subs) getting a higher rating.

Whilst at the very top of these independent automated ratings for NUFC players is Dan Burn (8.6).

However, I think their second top rated Bruno (8.5) was the man of the match. Absolutely brilliant.

Loads of great performances though as United got the job done.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 3 Fulham 0 – Saturday 16 December 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Miley 57, Almiron 64, Burn 82

Fulham:

Jimenez 22 Red card

Possession was Fulham 29% Newcastle 71%

Total shots were Fulham 6 Newcastle 27

Shots on target were Fulham 4 Newcastle 10

Corners were Fulham 1 Newcastle 5

Referee: Samuel Barrott

Attendance: 52,055 (Approx 1,200 Fulham)

Newcastle team v Fulham:

Dubravka, Livramento (ritchie 84), Lascelles, Schar (Krafth 14), Burn (Botman 84), Bruno, Longstaff, Joelinton (Lewis Miley 36), Almiron, Gordon (Hall 84), Wilson

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Gillespie, Alex Murphy

