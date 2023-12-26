Opinion

Newcastle 1 Nottingham Forest 3 – Match ratings and comments on all of the Newcastle United players

We asked Davey Hat-Trick to give us his match ratings and player comments after Newcastle 1 Nottingham Forest 3.

The game began with two nervy teams playing in front of a nervy crowd.

Even after Newcastle opened the scoring, I’m not sure the nerves ever left them, and Forest ended up with a deserved win.

I hate to say it but this performance had a bit of Steve Bruce about it. We lacked penetration, we were outpaced (by CHRIS WOOD!) in defence, and we’d run out of ideas long before the final whistle.

I wouldn’t say we are in a crisis but we are in the biggest slump since Eddie Howe took over. We need an injection of energy and belief. Forest had plenty of both today.

Martin Dubravka – 6

Played OK, I thought.

You could argue he dashed out of his goal too readily on occasion but none of Forest’s goals were his fault. His defence left him exposed for those.

Kieran Trippier – 5

So often our inspiration but couldn’t make anything happen today.

Looked a bit shaky in defence and his passing was a little off.

Fabian Schar – 5

Back on his preferred right-hand side but another player who struggled today.

Made some decent forward runs but was part of a defence that looked slow and confused.

Sven Botman – 6

The least bad of our defenders but didn’t impose himself. Forest certainly paid him little respect.

Dan Burn – 5

Not his best game.

Looked nervy and ponderous and that meant he didn’t know whether to stick or twist. No surprise he was subbed off.

Sean Longstaff – 5

As we know, Longstaff takes a few games to get up to speed, and was nowhere near his best today.

A couple of decent tackles and interceptions but did little with the ball.

Bruno Guimaraes – 6

Did his best but Forest had his measure for much of the game.

Kept trying but to little effect. Was frustrated by the end.

Lewis Miley – 8

Our best player for me.

He’s an established first-teamer and played with more composure and confidence than most of his colleagues.

Took players on, wanted the ball, and didn’t let his head drop.

Miguel Almiron – 5

Frustrating.

Worked hard, as ever, and got into good positions, but tended to pass when he should have shot, and shoot when he should have passed.

Gave the ball away too often and was subbed.

Alexander Isak – 7

Miley aside, the only player that emerged with credit from this game.

Got a luckyish pen, which he dispatched with a degree of nonchalance.

Continued to pose a threat for the entire game and always looked good on the ball.

Anthony Gordon – 6

I think Gordon needs a reset.

He did OK but he seems to be in a bit of a rut at the moment.

Had a few good moments but Forest dealt with him well for the most part.

SUBS:

Tino Livramento – 6

Subbed on for a struggling Dan Burn and was a slight improvement.

However, Forest were playing with 10 men behind the ball by the time he entered the fray, so his introduction did little to change the flow of the game.

Callum Wilson – 5

Never got into the game, really.

That was probably as much to do with Forest’s defending as any shortcomings on his part.

Joelinton – 6

On for Longstaff and showed a bit more.

Not afraid to get stuck in and try to generate some energy.

Lewis Hall – 4

Only on for 10 minutes plus injury time.

Didn’t / couldn’t get into the game

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Nottingham Forest 3 – Tuesday 26 December 12.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 23 pen

Forest:

Wood 45+1, 53, 60

Possession was Forest 38% Newcastle 62%

Total shots were Forest 15 Newcastle 19

Shots on target were Forest 6 Newcastle 7

Corners were Forest 2 Newcastle 10

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Attendance: 52,207 (3,000 Forest)

Newcastle team v Forest:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman (Hall 79), Burn (Livramento 55), Miley, Guimaraes, Longstaff (Joelinton 71), Almiron (Wilson 55), Isak, Gordon

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Ritchie, Krafth, Alex Murphy

