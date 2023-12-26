News

Newcastle 1 Nottingham Forest 3 – Interesting independent ratings on Newcastle United players

It ended Newcastle 1 Nottingham Forest 3.

Eddie Howe’s side not able to deliver a late Christmas present.

Instead, Chris Wood and his Forest teammates delivering a knockout at St James’ Park.

The excellent Alexander Isak winning and scoring a penalty to put United ahead, only for a hat-trick from the former Newcastle United Kiwi striker to turn it around in favour of the visitors.

Looking at the individuals in black and white, interesting to get an independent perspective on how this played out.

Whoscored ratings use data from every single Premier League match, over 200 raw statistics included in the automated calculation of a player’s rating, weighted according to their influence within the game.

Every event of importance is taken into account, with a positive or negative effect on ratings weighted in relation to its area on the pitch and its outcome.

Now whoscored have published their independent player ratings for this Newcastle 1 Nottingham Forest 3 match:

At the very top of these independent automated ratings for NUFC players is Alexander Isak (8.1).

No other Newcastle United player rating 7.0 or higher.

Miley (5.9), Botman (5.9), Gordon (6.0) and Longstaff (5.7) all rated 6.0 or lower. A bit of a malfunction in the automated ratings there for Lewis Miley I thought, he was one of the few NUFC players to do ok overall.

Not surprisingly, Chris Wood (9.6) getting the top Forest mark and man of the match. The only Forest player rated higher than Isak.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Nottingham Forest 3 – Tuesday 26 December 12.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 23 pen

Forest:

Wood 45+1, 53, 60

Possession was Forest 38% Newcastle 62%

Total shots were Forest 15 Newcastle 19

Shots on target were Forest 6 Newcastle 7

Corners were Forest 2 Newcastle 10

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Attendance: 52,207 (3,000 Forest)

Newcastle team v Forest:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman (Hall 79), Burn (Livramento 55), Miley, Guimaraes, Longstaff (Joelinton 71), Almiron (Wilson 55), Isak, Gordon

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Ritchie, Krafth, Alex Murphy

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of February 2024:

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 6 January 2024 – Sunderland v Newcastle (12.45pm) ITV

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 3 February 2024 – Newcastle v Luton (3pm)

Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports