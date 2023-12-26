Opinion

Newcastle 1 Nottingham Forest 3 – Instant Newcastle United fan / writer reaction

Instant fan / writer reaction from some of our regular contributors on The Mag.

Nat Seaton:

‘A day to forget except for one ex NUFC player…

Torn apart defensively for the goals in a way that hasn’t happened in a while and that’s with what we would consider our strongest back 4 (not back 5!).

Poor finishing again and maybe a lack of confidence in attack – Isak aside, but it all could have been very different, if we’d got a second goal when on top.

Running on empty into the next game away at Anfield.’

Jamie Smith:

‘Another parcel of sh..e to ruin your Christmas for anyone who hadn’t had a belly full after Luton and Chelsea.

Tiredness and injuries have been contributing factors to the derailment of this season, no doubt, but the incredible ease with which we are taken apart on the counter is nowt to do with that.

It’s pretty much every goal we concede now and it’s something that surely can be worked on.

NUFC are desperately lacking something at the minute and I can only hope the players can dig deep and find a way to see off the mackems, or an unravelling season could become toxic.’

GToon:

‘That was nothing short of disgraceful.

I thought days like this were behind us.

We got lucky at 3-1, as it could have easily been 4 or 5.

There’s some of our players who are quite simply useless.

If Eddie continues to play Almiron, who turned a goal scoring chance for us into a counter attack goal for them, then he will get the sack.

Almiron was horrendous and actually then later kicked the ball towards his own goal rather than clear it with his right foot.

Eddie is showing loyalty to those who did well last year. Longstaff and Burn were equally as bad.

Liverpool, mackems, citeh and villa. Lose those and Eddie will be replaced.’

Matt Busby said to Joe Harvey…:

‘When your luck is out, it really is out.

We had none of it today but also paid the price for some horrendous defending and woeful finishing.

For all those who slated Chris Wood, well what about that?

Disgraceful the number of substitutions Nuno made, not allowing the lad a standing ovation.’

David Punton:

‘Well and truly done.

Ragged. Shambolic. All over the shop and beaten comfortably despite taking the lead.

Adds insult to injury that Chris Wood rolls into town and scores a hat trick. Couldn’t really make that up.

All of a sudden we’re hitting a dip.

Howe isn’t immune to criticism either. Far from it.

This season was never going to be as good as last.

It’s unlikely he will be sacked but he’s under pressure for a result.

This feels like the winter slumps we saw in the Ashley era.’

Billy Miller:

‘That was atrocious.

How Chris Wood scored nearly as many goals in a game, as he did in a year for us, is beyond me.

We made him look world class today.

Our defence from last season was back together but they looked all over the place so often.

For all the millions spent it was 17 year old Miley that looked most likely to make something happen with driving runs and some intricate passes.

A very bad day at the office but we shouldn’t forget what a fantastic story 2023 has been, even if the last chapter has been horrendous.’

Bazoox:

‘Trippier and Guimaraes were tremendous in the first half.

Dubravka looked assured.

Ludicrous decision making from Almiron cost us dearly at a crucial moment.

Forest should have been ahead seconds into the restart. Shortly after and Almiron proved again that he will never be able to use his right foot.

Forest were looking increasingly dangerous whenever they got into our half.

It had to be the much maligned Chris Wood that bagged a hat-trick, after all the stupid flak he got whilst he was doing his bit to keep us in the Premier League.

We couldn’t handle a swift attacking side who were murdering us every time they broke.

I hate to say this but the mackems will be rubbing their hands now. We now face going to Wearside on a string of defeats.

You should all be careful what you wish for you dastardly derby lovers.

If Eddie’s position wasn’t already in jeopardy between now and the end of the season, well it damn well is now.’

Stats via BBC Sport:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 23 pen

Forest:

Wood 45+1, 53, 60

Possession was Forest 38% Newcastle 62%

Total shots were Forest 15 Newcastle 19

Shots on target were Forest 6 Newcastle 7

Corners were Forest 2 Newcastle 10

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Attendance: 52,2072 (3,000 Forest)

Newcastle team v Forest:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman (Hall 79), Burn (Livramento 55), Miley, Guimaraes, Longstaff (Joelinton 71), Almiron (Wilson 55), Isak, Gordon

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Ritchie, Krafth, Alex Murphy

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of February 2024:

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 6 January 2024 – Sunderland v Newcastle (12.45pm) ITV

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 3 February 2024 – Newcastle v Luton (3pm)

Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports