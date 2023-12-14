Opinion

Newcastle 1 AC Milan 2 – Newcastle United fan / writer reaction

Newcastle 1 AC Milan 2 – Wednesday 14 December 8pm

Nat Seaton:

‘A cruel cruel night at St James’ Park.

A match we didn’t deserve to lose has sadly dumped us out of Europe altogether.

They gave their all which turned out to be not enough.

Oh to have given this Champions League a good go with a fit squad but it wasn’t to be.

Absolutely gutted that our European journey is over.

Hopefully it won’t be too long before we are back…’

Jamie Smith:

‘Gutted. Again.

That didn’t feel like a losing performance but it feels like the concession on the break having failed to find a killer ball has become our new calling card.

An extremely unhelpful false update that PSG were ahead on the big screen in the ground was a gut punch to the atmosphere but United just couldn’t find a way through.

We can count some rotten luck in this Champions League campaign but one win from six deserves elimination and that’s where we find ourselves now.

Hopefully the continuation of returning injured helps with a turnaround in form, with the league cup the next dream on the line a week today.’

Matt Busby said to Joe Harvey…:

‘Stick or twist.

That was the position we found ourselves in and the jeopardy that exists at this level became all too apparent when we conceded.

The European adventure comes to a grinding halt. Small margins.

The Gallowgate woodwork comes to the aid of another Champions League opponent. Bruno’s shot goes in and who knows.

We’ll support you ever more. HTL’

David Punton:

‘It’s over.

A shattering end to this surprise return to the top table of European football.

Milan able to bring on a bit more game changers from their bench to sting us late in the game.

You have to feel for Dubravka. He’s let in an avalanche of goals since he’s returned to the side. I think we need a new keeper.

In typical Newcastle style, defeat was snatched from the jaws of victory.

At one stage after Joelinton’s rocket of a goal we had one foot in the last sixteen – but it wasn’t to be.

Europe too soon for us. It’s quite obvious this club needs further rebuilding and we’ve been victims of over achievement. Hopefully we’ll be back one day soon.

For now it’s another loss and, you have to say, the slump goes on, even if you can’t fault the effort.

Oh Eddie, what a shame. You have to think back to that penalty at PSG and how we are robbed there too.’

Bazoox:

‘Not to be and a disappointing end to the European campaign.

Financial Fair Play is stopping us from moving as quickly as we’d like and we just cannot afford to make the wrong type of signings.

I want us to be proactive in the January window and if possible utilise the loan market.

Our season is going to rest on what happens over the next few weeks.

Good to see Geordie boys Longstaff and Burn back.

As I keep saying, the Saudis aren’t here to make the numbers up and so results will have to drastically improve on the last three performances.

The pressure has just been pumped up another notch at St James’ Park.’

Billy Miller:

‘The group of death lived up to its billing and it was a crazy final day with permutations galore.

Such a shame that our European journey ends like that.

Especially as we should have had the 3 points in Paris.

A hearty performance and an incredible first half and opening goal.

We didn’t deserve to lose this and we don’t deserve to be out of Europe but that’s the outcome.

Now let’s focus on these domestic cups.

We’re getting more and more players back.

I’m expecting lots more brilliant days and nights this season.’

GToon:

‘To say AC were lucky is an understatement.

We dominated the match until some ping pong miss-kick ends up giving them a goal.

Robbed tonight but a decent performance.

At least it’s fewer games to worry about.’

Brian Standen:

‘Absolute pride.

woodwork and dubious penalty over a series of games where they gave it all.

Future is so bright.’

Simon Ritter:

‘Pride in the name of love.

For nearly an hour the dream of surviving the Group of Death was gloriously real.

Milan had failed to test Dubravka, either before or after Joelinton scored a thunderous opening goal when put through by the excellent Miley.

When Dortmund scored against PSG soon after half-time, life could not have been better.

Then Pulisic, who had been as useless for Milan as he had been for Chelsea, equalised with his team’s first effort on target.

A wondrous save by Maignan denied Guimaraes on 69 minutes as both teams went all-out for the win.

PSG scored in Germany and, on 83 minutes, the heartbreaker: Chukwueze fired in the winner and the Italians saw out the game with typical efficency.

This Champions League campaign has been the steepest of learning curves for Newcastle United.

What an irony that the only team they beat, indeed thrashed, finished in second place to reach the knockout stage. Football can be a cruel game.’

Tony Mallabar:

‘First of all, I am gutted, but sh.t happens.

We’ve had 3 great trips and some great memories.

Tonight Milan showed their Champions League experience.

Remember, this is the start of a long journey as toon fans.’

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 AC Milan 2 – Wednesday 13 December 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Joelinton 33

AC Milan:

Pulisic 59, Chukwueze 84

Possession was AC Milan 42% Newcastle 58%

Total shots were AC Milan 12 Newcastle 17

Shots on target were AC Milan 2 Newcastle 8

Corners were AC Milan 3 Newcastle 5

Referee: Danny Makellie

Attendance: 52,037 (Approx 1,200 AC Milan)

Newcastle team v AC Milan:

Dubravka, Trippier (Burn 63), Lascelles, Schar, Livramento, Bruno, Lewis Miley (Longstaff 71), Joelinton, Almiron, Gordon (Isak 62), Wilson

Unused subs:

Karius, Harrison, Dummett, Hall

