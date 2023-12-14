Opinion

Newcastle 1 AC Milan 2 – Match ratings and comments on all of the Newcastle United players

We asked Davey Hat-Trick to give us his match ratings and player comments after Newcastle United 1 AC Milan 2.

A frustrating night at SJP and a missed opportunity.

I felt Newcastle were the better side for much of the game, but Milan are experienced European campaigners and their tactics got them the win that knocked us out of Europe.

Newcastle’s first half performance was, in my opinion, excellent. More controlled and composed than some of the gung-ho stuff we’ve seen from Eddie Howe’s side. Had we continued in the same vein second half, we may have got something out of this game, but if anything, I thought we were over-adventurous.

We got a typical Italian performance from Milan: time-wasting, diving, and – let’s be honest – decent defending. However, they hit us with a couple of sucker punches.

I’m not going to castigate any of the players. They gave everything and more than matched our visitors in terms of workrate, skill and enterprise. It just wasn’t our night and we ran out of gas. I’m proud of this team.

We’ll be back in the Champions League soon enough. Next time, let’s hope we have a kinder draw, better refereeing and a full squad.

Martin Dubravka – 7

Didn’t do a lot wrong and couldn’t do much about either of the Milan goals.

Kieran Trippier – 8

As is often the case, the source of a lot of good things in the first half.

Looked like he picked up a strain or something. Let’s hope I’m wrong.

Jamaal Lascelles – 7

Not his best game but did OK.

Both of Milan’s goals could have been defended better but it would be incorrect to blame any individual

Fabian Schar – 7

Played well for much of the game but seemed as interested in attacking as defending.

When it works, it’s great, but when it doesn’t – as was the case with Milan’s second goal – it can be costly.

Tino Livramento – 8

Started at left back, finished at right back, and looked equally comfortable in both positions.

One bad pass aside, I thought he did well.

Lewis Miley – 8

Another assist for the boy wonder and another good display.

Kept going. Probably needs a rest

Bruno Guimaraes – 8

Tried to make things happen and nearly scored a beauty. Only the Milan keeper and the crossbar prevented it.

Looked like a broken man at the end.

Joelinton – 8.5

The pick of our midfield again and I thought they all played well.

Was still driving at the Milan defence when others just wanted to drive home.

Strong, powerful and fearless, and scored a beauty of a goal.

Miguel Almiron – 6

Got a header on target (something I thought I’d never write), and had the ball whipped off his toes when he looked certain to score.

However, he struggled for a lot of this game. His passing was poor – a sign that he is knackered, along with many of this squad.

Callum Wilson – 7

Strong, worked hard and held the ball up well, but didn’t get much change out of the Milan defence.

Anthony Gordon – 7

Looked a bit subdued in the first half, or maybe he was playing within himself to conserve energy.

A bit livelier second half but was probably relieved to be subbed off. He’s running on fumes.

SUBS:

Alexander Isak – 6

Showed some decent touches, tried his luck on the left and more centrally, but couldn’t affect the outcome of the game.

Dan Burn – 6

Came on to replace Trippier but seemed to think he was a left winger.

In hindsight, a more cautious approach might have been wiser, but it’s great to see him back.

Sean Longstaff – 5

Didn’t look fully fit, unsurprisingly, and couldn’t influence proceedings, but another player that it’s good to have back on the pitch.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 AC Milan 2 – Wednesday 13 December 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Joelinton 33

AC Milan:

Pulisic 59, Chukwueze 84

Possession was AC Milan 42% Newcastle 58%

Total shots were AC Milan 12 Newcastle 17

Shots on target were AC Milan 2 Newcastle 8

Corners were AC Milan 3 Newcastle 5

Referee: Danny Makellie

Attendance: 52,037 (Approx 1,200 AC Milan)

Newcastle team v AC Milan:

Dubravka, Trippier (Burn 63), Lascelles, Schar, Livramento, Bruno, Lewis Miley (Longstaff 71), Joelinton, Almiron, Gordon (Isak 62), Wilson

Unused subs:

Karius, Harrison, Dummett, Hall

