Opinion

My worst three Newcastle United moments of 2023

An ideal time in the heart of the festive season to get a snapshot of views from Newcastle United fans on how they think things are going.

So we sent out various questions to a small number of regular / irregular contributors to The Mag.

Here we have Ian Tyrrell of Toon Army Baltimore:

What would be a perfect NUFC Christmas present to unwrap?

A fully fit squad.

In 2023, what have been your three best Newcastle United moments?

Watching young Lewis Miley score his first goal.

Beating PSG 4-1 at home.

Seeing the Toon play in Philly in the pre-season friendlies.

In 2023, what have been your three worst Newcastle United moments?

VAR against PSG in Paris

Going from the last 16, to Europa, to being knocked out of Europe in 45 minutes.

Seeing all the injuries and the team sheet being picked for Eddie.

In January, NUFC play Sunderland in the FA Cup, plus PL matches v Liverpool, Man City and Villa. Would you take defeat to the Mackems if it guaranteed three PL wins in January?

Hell no.

If you could guarantee five NUFC players to be fit for the rest of the season (including all those currently unavailable), who would you choose?

Botman, Joelinton, Flash Gordon, Pope, Isak.

Would you have a problem dressing up in a red and white Santa outfit if asked to?

Hell yeah. I had to make myself a Black and White Santa hat because I couldn’t find one that fits my big noggin.

If you could invite three current Newcastle United players to yours for a social gathering at Christmas, who would you invite and why?

Miggy, the other half loves him.

Big Dan Burn, I think he’d be fun out on the lash.

Jacob Murphy, he’s just so infectious. He bleeds black and white.

If you could invite three past Newcastle United players and/or managers around to yours for a social gathering at Christmas, who would you invite and why?

Wor Jackie Milburn, just because he’s a legend.

Psycho. Stuart Pearce. He is so down to earth.

And Alan Shearer. A legend in our lifetime.

Assuming you don’t think that position has been reached already, what would it take for you to think Newcastle United needed to consider replacing Eddie Howe?

We end up in a relegation battle.

If you were granted three New Year’s wishes (apart from the obvious of winning something!) to come true in 2024…

Our squad remains fully fit for the rest of the season.

We finish top six.

The next players we sign, don’t come with unexpected baggage,

Your New Year’s resolution that is Newcastle United related…?

To get over to the UK and see Newcastle play live again.

Toon Army Baltimore Christmas party after the Luton match…

Do you think this FA Cup derby match will make you wish for more derbies to return in years to come, or never to happen again?

Hell no. Keep the Mackems where they belong.

Win the FA Cup or League Cup sometime in the next five years AND finish between 8th and 10th in each of these five seasons, or win nothing AND finish between 2nd and 4th in every one of these five seasons?

In order to gain revenue and attract top rate players we need to be in Europe.

Three words to sum up what has happened this season so far?

Injuries, Passion, Inconsistencies.

What are your favourite ever past Newcastle United Christmas time moments / memories. Could be any kind of memories – matches, presents, whatever?

The last Christmas present I got from my dad before he died was a Newcastle Shirt, 11 years ago.