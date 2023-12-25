Opinion

My three best Newcastle United moments of 2023

An ideal time in the heart of the festive season to get a snapshot of views from Newcastle United fans on how they think things are going.

So we sent out various questions to a small number of regular / irregular contributors to The Mag.

Here we have Simon Ritter:

What would be a perfect NUFC Christmas present to unwrap?

The FA announcing there is no suggestion Signor Tonali indulged in any sort of football-related gambling once he had become a Newcastle United player.

Certain “friends in the media” were full of what I thought were speculative stories in the days after he was banned for what he had done in Italy. Those reports struck me at the time as being baseless rumours. Confirmation of my view would be most welcome.

In 2023, what have been your three best Newcastle United moments?

So many memorable ones.

These top the list because they are all “I was there” moments.

Securing a Champions League berth despite only drawing our final home game of 2022-23 against Leicester City has to be a highlight. I was lucky enough to be in the East Stand, helping to hold the banner that covered almost every supporter when it was hoisted before kick-off. The definition of United personified.

Qualifying after a penalty shoot-out against an obdurate Crystal Palace in the League Cup third round. OK, I did see us win one at Watford in 2006-07 but such joyous conclusions are far too rare (not that we need reminding after last week at Stamford Bridge). Nick Pope’s three saves were scarcely believable, even from my viewpoint at the Leazes / Milburn corner, though for a truly unforgettable sight I nominate what might possibly be the biggest differential between a footballer’s undoubted ability and his shockingly bad attempt to score from 12 yards. Take a bow, Bruno Guimaraes.

Watching us outplay a cynically violent Southampton in the semi-final first leg. Only a 1-0 away win but Joelinton’s goal more-or-less secured our first Wembley cup final appearance since the previous millennium. That strike emphasised his never-say-die attitude, because in the first half he had been denied what looked a good goal by the referee and in the second half Big Joe had smashed the ball over the bar from about six yards.

In 2023, what have been your three worst Newcastle United moments?

Perhaps because it is the most recent cup blow, our failure to defeat Chelsea after matching them in the first half and defending with discipline and skill in the second. Defeats don’t normally leave me distraught but that one is still bugging me.

The stoppage-time penalty awarded to PSG. Yes, there had been a couple of earlier shouts that could have gone against us in Paris but to see two Champions League points vanish in that fashion was hard to accept.

Aston Villa running us ragged near the end of last season, when we seemed to be second to nearly every 50:50 and spent most of the game chasing shadows.

In January, NUFC play Sunderland in the FA Cup, plus PL matches v Liverpool, Man City and Villa. Would you take defeat to the Mackems if it guaranteed three PL wins in January?

Yes. Nine points would be a fantastic achievement. It would rejuvenate our Premier League campaign. Losing to the Mackems would be, long-term, less important., though deeply unsatisfactory.

If you could guarantee five NUFC players to be fit for the rest of the season (including all those currently unavailable), who would you choose?

1 Pope

2 Isak

3 Joelinton

4 Schar

5 Wilson

Would you have a problem dressing up in a red and white Santa outfit if asked to?

Well, I’ve done it before and perhaps I will be asked to do it again.

Not a problem compared with some outfits I’ve worn, such as a full-length banana skin to promote a fruit and veg shop.

If you could invite three current Newcastle United players to yours for a social gathering at Christmas, who would you invite and why?

Big Joe, because I want to visit South America and he could give me a few tips (and freebies).

Sandro Tonali, for a man-to-man chat between two mug punters.

Kieran Trippier, to thank him for everything he has done since joining His Eddieness at St James’ Park.

If you could invite three past Newcastle United players and/or managers around to yours for a social gathering at Christmas, who would you invite and why?

Hughie Gallacher, a United great from another era. No party could be dull with Hughie among the guests. We will never know whether his life would have ended in such a tragic way if he had been able to benefit from today’s greater understanding of mental illness.

Irving Nattrass, probably my first NUFC hero. Calm and skilful, brave and versatile, with a great change of pace. I could bore him rigid with tales of my mediocre exploits as a schoolboy full-back and ask for advice to pass on to my grandsons.

Hatem Ben Arfa, so I could ask him when and where it all went wrong. Has their been a United player in my lifetime with more individual skill?

Assuming you don’t think that position has been reached already, what would it take for you to think Newcastle United needed to consider replacing Eddie Howe?

Great managers are few and far between.

When you appoint one, cherish him, support him and praise him. The only reason to replace his Eddieness would be because there was a better alternative.

To quote Admiral Lord Nelson: “I see no ships.”

Klopp is objectionable. Arteta likewise. Mourinho even more so. Emery said “no”. Guardiola has been bankrolled wherever he has gone. A football club is more than a trophy cabinet. And a manager should be judged by more than results.

Howe has rescued a lost cause, revived hope and invigorated the team and the city. He has restored pride, a priceless achievement. There are no circumstances in which I will ever call for him to be replaced.

If you were granted three New Year’s wishes (apart from the obvious of winning something!) to come true in 2024…

A little bit of time travel wouldn’t go amiss, so I could avoid upsetting all those friends I have offended over the years (especially the missus).

A healthy fat-burning drug would also be welcome, so I could continue to enjoy cheese, chocolate and red wine without turning into the Michelin Man.

And continued happiness for my children and grandchildren.

Your New Year’s resolution that is Newcastle United related…?

To be more coherent and strident in my defence of NUFC when supporters of other clubs play the Saudi card.

Do you think this FA Cup derby match will make you wish for more derbies to return in years to come, or never to happen again?

Local derbies are great fun and I’m looking forward immensely to next month’s encounter. Win or lose, I want more of them.

Win the FA Cup or League Cup sometime in the next five years AND finish between 8th and 10th in each of these five seasons, or win nothing AND finish between 2nd and 4th in every one of these five seasons?

Champions League football is more important to me than winning a domestic cup.

We did that three times in the 1950s when it was the biggest achievement in English football.

Domestic cup success can be a wonderful departure from the thud and blunder of the Premier League but the prospect of playing Europe’s best teams for the next five seasons is irresistible.

Three words to sum up what has happened this season so far?

Unprecedented frustrating rollercoaster.

What are your favourite ever past Newcastle United Christmas time moments / memories. Could be any kind of memories – matches, presents, whatever?

Not a win, oddly enough, but the Boxing Day an undefeated Leeds United rocked up at St James’ Park in 1973 (a few months after they lost the FA Cup final to a small team from Co Durham) is one I will recall for ever. The Leazes End was utterly crammed with a seething, swaying mass of Geordie humanity. More than a few fainted in the crush and were body-surfed down to the cinder running track that surrounded the pitch. Once the St John Ambulance volunteers had revived said fans, they climbed back into the mad, mad scrum.

For a skinny, lanky 14-year-old, it was a nerve-jangling, visceral, thrilling experience. Paul Madeley, who was one of the main reasons the aforementioned Irving Nattrass never won an England cap, scored the only goal with a long-range screamer that seemed to hit the Gallowgate net just before Iam McFaul dived in vain.