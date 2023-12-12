Opinion

Mr Newcastle United

Stan Seymour was rejected by Newcastle United as a teenager, going on to play non-league football with Shildon Athletic, before briefly cutting his teeth in professional football at Bradford City.

He joined Scotland’s Greenock Morton in 1912.

He developed into some player north of the border and was affectionately known by Morton supporters as the “Little Englishman”.

Morton were a very good side back in the day and during Seymour’s eight years at the club they never finished outside the top four, whilst competing against the likes of Rangers and Celtic (during the First World War the leagues in Scotland continued).

Seymour’s performances and goalscoring ability as a forward or left-winger, gained the attention of Newcastle United, and he signed for the club who had initially rejected him for £2,500 in 1920.

Stan Seymour soon became a star for Newcastle, scoring in the 1924 FA Cup Final win over Aston Villa.

He was a member of the Newcastle United team, captained by Hughie Gallagher, that lifted our last First Division Championship in 1927.

His excellent form also got him an England call-up for a tour of Australia.

Things have never ever ran smoothly at Newcastle United though and in 1929 Seymour fell out with the Director’s Committee over wages and a testimonial.

Middlesbrough wanted to sign him but Stan vowed “never to kick a ball for anyone else.”

He turned his back on the professional game and opened up a sports shop in Newcastle instead.

He had scored 83 goals in 266 appearances for Newcastle United.

In 1938 he returned to Newcastle United as a Director, with control over first team affairs.

He couldn’t pick the team though, as we had a Directors Committee.

He was Manager of the Directors Committee between 1938 and 1954 (apart from a three year spell between 1947 and 1950).

He was instrumental in the signing of the great ‘Wor’ Jackie Milburn and in 1951 became the first man to win the FA Cup as a player and a manager.

He stepped down to become Vice-Chairman in 1954 but returned for a third spell as manager between 1956 and 1958.

Stan stayed on the board and was made the club’s Life President in 1976.

By this time, he had commonly became regarded throughout the game as ‘Mr Newcastle United’.

Stan Seymour passed away on Christmas Eve 1978, at the age of 83.

His son Stan Seymour Jnr joined the board in 1976, the family’s shareholding passed down.

He became Newcastle United Chairman in 1981.