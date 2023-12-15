Opinion

Mikel Arteta – How on earth has he got off his misconduct charge using this ‘evidence’?

I just want to express my disgust at the fact Mikel Arteta has avoided any punishment after what happened back in early November.

I find it unbelievable what has gone on with The FA and their Independent Regulatory Commission, as reported by Sky Sports (see below).

I don’t believe for one minute that Joe Willock ‘admitted’ to some of his former-Arsenal teammates, that he took the ball out of play before Anthony Gordon’s winning goal against the Gunners at St James’ Park.

This is what Mikel Arteta used as part of his defence in front of an Independent Regulatory Committee.

The FA rap for misconduct after Arteta’s infantile behaviour, when Arsenal had been deservedly beaten by the better side on the day, has been a complete waste of time and effort.

Joe Willock has been a Newcastle United player for nearly three years now, initially joining us on loan during the 2021/22 season.

He won’t even know or have played with most of this current Arsenal side, never mind being able to converse with them.

I had never heard of Willock’s so-called ‘admission’ until yesterday.

On the day he did what any other professional footballer would do and played to the referees whistle after no flag had went up.

Mikel Arteta is the real ‘disgrace’ in this whole escapade, the terms ‘self-entitled’ and ‘bad loser’ spring to mind.

That the the media tappy lappy around the likes of Arteta and his partner in whine Klopp, makes me absolutely despair.

I look forward to the day when the likes of Arsenal are going to be put well and truly in their place, by an even better Newcastle United.

Sky Sports report on Mikel Arteta getting off with the misconduct charge – 15 December 2023:

‘The FA alleged Arteta’s comments constituted misconduct in that they were insulting towards match officials and/or detrimental to the game and/or brought the game into disrepute. However, the independent Regulatory Commission found that the charge was not proven.

The FA’s written reasons for Arteta avoiding a charge said he only had two issues with the goal – the foul on Gabriel and whether the ball went out of play.

The written reasons also stated that:

Arteta did not mean to insult with his use of the word ‘disgrace’ as the Spanish word ‘desgracia’ has a different meaning to the English word

Arteta has made “considerable efforts” to improve VAR with the PGMOL and other stakeholders, as the technology is “below necessary standards”

Arteta attended a “wholly unproductive” meeting with the PGMOL on November 2 – two days before the Newcastle game

In his evidence, Arteta revealed that Willock, who used to play under Arteta, told the Arsenal players that the ball had indeed gone out of play

The FA charged Arteta for using improper language despite using the same ‘highlighted words’ as other managers who had not been charged’

(ED: What is surely the most bizarre thing regarding Mikel Arteta and Joe Willock, is why anything the Newcastle United player did or didn’t say is in any way relevant to the Arsenal manager making such disgraceful abusive comments? The bottom line anyway is that Joe Willock had no idea whatsoever whether the ball was still in, or out, when he retrieved it. Everybody agrees surely that we are talking about very small margins (same as say when Isak having his second ‘goal’ disallowed at Anfield for offside by a supposed toenail) and absolutely impossible for Willock to know either way whether the ball was in or out, with today’s rules being that if any part of the ball is level with the line, not needing to be touching or within the line, then it is still in. Various images since the incident showing the ball to indeed have still been in. So exactly why Mikel Arteta should try and have his abusive comments excused, by saying ‘Well Joe Willock thinks the ball was out’, is surely completely irrelevant)