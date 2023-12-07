News

Michael Brown perfectly sums up the revelations and what’s truthful ahead of Everton v Newcastle United

Michael Brown has been talking about Newcastle United.

The former Spurs and Man City midfielder speaking ahead of the match at Goodison Park on Thursday night.

Michael Brown picking out Joelinton as one of the ‘revelations’ in this Newcastle United side since Steve Bruce was sacked and Eddie Howe released his potential.

The BBC Sport pundit also saying how lucky Newcastle are to have a goalkeeper of the levels of Martin Dubravka available to come in, with Nick Pope now facing a lengthy absence.

Michael Brown talking to BBC Sport ahead of Everton v Newcastle United:

“Newcastle have lost Nick Pope for several months and, like with any position, if your main player is out and someone else comes in, as a player in the team you sometimes don’t have as much confidence.

“If you ask any team or player, it’s that you just need the confidence and belief that a deputy will do alright.

“Where Newcastle are well placed is they have experienced back up in Martin Dubravka.

“They will have to adapt as Pope has been amazing.

“But broadly, Newcastle are clearly getting stronger.

“Their display as a defensive unit at Paris St-Germain was phenomenal.

“You really saw their strength to go there and perform like that with no substitutions to make.

“There have been some revelations in the team, like Joelinton.

“But let’s be truthful, when a team gets stronger and better, individuals begin to look better and better as they rise with the players they are surrounded by.”

Newcastle team v Everton:

Dubravka, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento, Bruno, Lewis Miley, Joelinton, Almiron, Gordon, Isak

As expected, Martin Dubravka coming in for Nick Pope, as he now has a lengthy recovery ahead from his shoulder injury.

Relief though of no nasty surprises in terms of injuries to the ten outfield players who have started against Chelsea, PSG and Man U.

Subs:

Karius, Gillespie, Dummett, Ritchie, Krafth, Hall, Diallo, Alex Murphy, Parkinson

No positive surprises on the bench, as nobody ready to return from the treatment room, Gillespie for Dubravka the only change there.

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-January 2024:

Thursday 7 December 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.30pm) Amazon

Sunday 10 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

Tuesday 18 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 6 January 2024 – Sunderland v Newcastle (12.45pm) ITV

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports