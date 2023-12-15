News

Massive Newcastle United injury update boost on Friday afternoon – Key player set to return

It wasn’t the most positive of Newcastle United injury updates on Friday morning.

Eddie Howe talking ahead of Saturday afternoon’s game at St James’ Park against Fulham.

Newcastle United look to bounce back with a much needed victory after the defeat to AC Milan made it three losses in a row.

Eddie Howe saying that as well as Kieran Trippier missing the Fulham game through suspension, he would also have to wait until he watched Anthony Gordon in training, before making any judgement on his likely involvement in this Fulham match. The winger having been subbed against AC Milan when having an ‘awareness’ of his hamstring.

Two big blows as well about two players who had been much talked about as ready to return this month. However, Eddie Howe stating that Joe Willock won’t be back ‘this side of January’ having had further injections in his Achilles, with also, a setback for Harvey Barnes meaning he won’t be available either until January at the earliest

However, a big piece of positive injury / availability news now reported on Friday afternoon.

The usually very reliable Craig Hope of The Mail, reporting ‘In better injury news for Newcastle, I’m told Sven Botman is nearing a return from knee injury. Outside chance of bench tomorrow.’

The Newcastle United defender was outstanding last season and hasn’t played since starting AND scoring in the 8-0 demolition of Sheffield United.