News

Martin Dubravka explains his strange 2022/23 season – It’s good to be home

Martin Dubravka found himself thrown in the deep end during the Manchester United match.

Newcastle United leading 1-0 at St James’ Park last month and in the closing stages, Nick Pope picking up a freak injury.

Martin Dubravka featuring in only his second Premier League match in 18 months. That only other appearance had been when Newcastle made sure of top four in their 37th PL match of the season and Nick Pope immediately had surgery on a longstanding finger injury, meaning Dubravka played the final game of last season at Chelsea, a 1-1 draw.

It rounded off a very strange season for the goalkeeper.

Martin Dubravka made his debut back in February 2018, another outstanding Rafa Benitez signing. His first appearance saw him man of the match in a 1-0 win over Manchester United, from then on pretty much a constant first choice, until summer of 2022 that is.

Eddie Howe brought in Nick Pope and made clear he would be first choice, Martin Dubravka then signing a year long loan deal at Manchester United, saying he did so because he thought he would have more chance of getting games.

Whatever Erik ten Hag had said to him, that turned out anything but the case. Not a single Premier League game for Manchester United and not even any Europa League action, Dubravka restricted to just two Carabao Cup games. Something that was to have consequences.

As we all know, Nick Pope sent off in that Liverpool in February 2023 and meaning Nick Pope suspended for the Carabao Cup final. Martin Dubravka unable to come in because he had already played that season in the competition for… Manchester United.

Loris Karius catapulted into the team and Martin Dubravka watching on, back at Newcastle United (and having played in the FA Cup defeat to Sheffield Wednesday) but picking up a Carabao Cup winners medal due to NUFC losing to Man U.

A funny old game.

Having helped to see out that 1-0 win over Manchester United last month, Martin Dubravka has played the last five Newcastle United matches, a win over Fulham but defeat in the other four.

Whilst he didn’t look great in his first two starts, part of a team that conceded seven goals against Everton and Tottenham, Martin Dubravka has definitely looked better in these last three matches, despite two of them ending in defeat.

No surprise really that after so little football, he maybe needed time to get up to speed again.

Dubravka unlucky, along with the rest of the team, not to make it consecutive wins and clean sheets, due to that cruel late on Chelsea equaliser.

A lot of speculation about Newcastle United potentially signing a goalkeeper in January, it is now up to Martin Dubravka to prove they don’t need to in Nick Pope’s absence.

Martin Dubrakva reflecting on a strange 2022/23 season, going on loan to Manchester United but deciding to return to Newcastle United halfway through the season in January 2023:

“I didn’t know [when going on loan to Man U, I’d end up going back at Newcastle in the January].

“I only went to Manchester United because there was more of a chance for me to play.

“I can understand why some of the fans might think I jumped [ship] but I felt at the time I needed to go there.

“I don’t regret any of my decisions.

“I learned a lot from that move but it is good to be back.

“I have spent five and half years here, I feel at home.

“The city and club means something to me.

“My son was born here, so it is a special connection for me.

“It is good to be on the pitch again.”