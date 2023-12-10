Opinion

Mark Lawrenson with laughable comments on Newcastle United situation

Mark Lawrenson has been talking about Newcastle United.

The former BBC Sport pundit looking at the NUFC situation with four months of the season having flown by.

Newcastle taking on Tottenham later today.

A big game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for both sides.

Mark Lawrenson speaking to Paddy Power ahead of Tottenham v Newcastle:

“I saw Tottenham v Manchester City game at the weekend and, whatever you think about Ange Postecoglou, he’s going to play one way and that’s it.

“I thought they were great at City because it looked like they were going to be absolutely buried and they came back.

“I think he’s a breath of fresh air in the league.

“Newcastle play later than Spurs so I fancy a home win.

“Tottenham 2 Newcastle 1”

Quite incredible that anybody still pays Mark Lawrenson for his ‘expertise’ when it comes to football.

He makes Paul Merson look like the a consummate professional when it comes to doing proper research before giving his opinions.

I used to think Mark Lawrenson couldn’t get any more embarrassing than when for years he was paid by the BBC using taxpayers’ money and refused to ever predict Liverpool would lose. Maybe I was wrong…

Ahead of today’s game both Newcastle United and Tottenham played on Thursday night.

For Mark Lawrenson to say that because a team kicked off a little later that night than the other one, should be the basis for predicting what happens in Sunday’s match, is embarrassing in itself.

However, it gets better (worse from a Mark Lawrenson perspective).

It was actually Tottenham who kicked off later against West Ham, than Newcastle did at Everton!

So with that 45 minutes more recovery time, then surely Mark Lawrenson should have predicted an easy Newcastle win!!

The entire basis of this Mark Lawrenson prediction is so shallow.

I do think that any result is possible today, a draw or either side to win.

However, getting a draw is no great shakes against Man City at this moment in time. Their last ten games against Premier League clubs have seen Man City win just three of them, with one of the four defeats in this run, being against Newcastle United.

Chelsea got a 4-4 draw against Man City in November but then two of their next three PL games have seen them hammered 4-1 by Newcastle and even had the embarrassment of becoming the first top half of the table team (Chelsea currently tenth) to lose to Man U this season.

Both teams have a lot of injuries today and whilst Tottenham have home advantage, they have lost all of their last three home games despite taking the lead in all three.

Newcastle United were average in defeat at Everton but should still have got at least a draw, two late Trippier mistakes turning what looked set to be a goalless draw into a misleading final scoreline, with even a third goal added late on with the game gone by that point.

All to play for later today and with that extra 45 minutes rest for Eddie Howe’s side, I fancy NUFC to come away with all three points…