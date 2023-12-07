Opinion

Mark Lawrenson with bizarre take on Newcastle United situation

Mark Lawrenson has been talking about Newcastle United.

The former BBC Sport pundit looking at the NUFC situation with four of the season having flown by.

Newcastle taking on Everton later tonight.

A big game at Goodison Park for both sides.

Mark Lawrenson speaking to Paddy Power ahead of Everton v Newcastle:

“Everton were very good against Manchester United, they completely outplayed them, and I’m going to go for them to win here.

“They’ve got the right manager and players for the mess they’re in so I’ll go for a 2-1 Everton Win.

“Newcastle’s form has been teriffic but the Champions League does catch up with you and they’re thin on the ground.

“I think Everton will by lying in wait for them and Nick Pope’s out now as well.

“He looks like he needs surgery and I just fancy Everton, knowing what they’re like.

“The punters are fab at home when their backs are against the wall.”

I think all results are possible tonight at Goodison Park BUT as for this ‘reasoning’ from Mark Lawrenson…?

Mark Lawrenson claims Everton were ‘very good’ and ‘outplayed’ Man U 11 days ago, I watched the game and thought they were alright but no more as they lost 3-0.

What is really bizarre is that Mark Lawrenson declares this BUT at the same time doesn’t think worth a mention that Newcastle United absolutely battered Man U, with so many neutrals declaring it one of the most one-sided 1-0 wins they had ever seen. Rather than conceding three goals at home to Man U, Eddie Howe’s side instead restricted Erik ten Hag’s side to one weak effort on target in the entire match!

As I say above, no way do I assume it will be easy tonight but Mark Lawrenson talking about Everton ‘fab at home’ bears no relation to reality this season. Dyche’s side have won one Premier League game at home against Bournemouth and in the other six have only scored two goals, drawing one and losing five.

This all smacks of wishful thinking from Mark Lawrenson, the worst defensive coach Newcastle United ever employed.

The demands of the Champions League may at some point catch up again with Newcastle United but they have had five days since battering Man U, so I don’t think any reason why NUFC can’t win again tonight.

Really disappointing to lose Nick Pope on top of all the other injuries but Martin Dubravka is an excellent Premier League level keeper as well. Whilst the same ten outfield players who dominated both Chelsea and Man U and were robbed of a win in Paris, are once again set to line up tonight.

If Newcastle United play like they did across these last three matches, Everton won’t be able to live with them.

A couple of weeks ago Mark Lawrenson predicted Newcastle United to lose 2-1 at home, declaring ‘I’m going to go for Chelsea. Whisper it, but it looks like they might have turned the corner.’

Well whisper this, Mark Lawrenson might not have a clue what he is talking about.

I am not ruling out the possibility of Everton winning tonight but what Mark Lawrenson has claimed as his reasoning for this happening, is feeble to say the least.