News

Marco Silva blames the referee for Newcastle 3 Fulham 0 – You have to laugh!

Marco Silva hasn’t taken defeat too well at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United absolutely battering Fulham and eventually their dominance, against 11 and then 10 men, eventually converting into goals.

Marco Silva congratulating Newcastle United on their win and then going on to explain, at length, as to how Fulham were supposedly cheated by the referee.

You have to laugh.

Apart from his other paranoid nonsense, the fact that Marco Silva claims it wasn’t a red card, is unbelievable. Such a reckless negligent challenge that could have seriously hurt Sean Longstaff, the Fulham striker out of control as he launched himself at the Newcastle midfielder.

Marco Silva speaking after Newcastle 3 Fulham 0:

“Firstly, I congratulate Newcastle, they won the game.

“They needed a quiet game, a calm game this afternoon after their Champions League midweek game, and they had it.

“Clearly it wasn’t our fault for them to have such a quiet game, because we gave our best, we did everything on the pitch.

“In my opinion, a really strange and poor performance from the referee from the first minute until the last minute of the match.

“I’m not talking just about the red card, but all the sequences from the game, the way he managed the game. He gave the first foul for Fulham with 21 minutes in the game. Really strange.

“All the challenges, all the moments that, until the red card, when they were for Fulham we keep going, and the opposite side everything was a foul.

“Really strange, even before the red card, Lascelles clearly elbowed Raúl.

“A clear elbow on Raúl – not even a foul. I’m not saying that should be a red card or not, but VAR didn’t stop the game even to check. That is strange, but it is a clear foul on Raúl with an elbow from Lascelles. Even that moment wasn’t a foul in the opinion of the referee.

“Two minutes after that moment, Raúl has to be much more calm, probably shouldn’t go challenging in that way because, in my opinion, he lost the moment to challenge for that ball.

“The ball was not there to challenge. The way he jumped into the player – it’s not a serious tackle, it’s not something really serious like a red card.

“I think the [yellow card] decision from the referee probably was the most assertive one. But, again, the VAR wanted to decide something different. But two minutes before, the same VAR didn’t check anything with the elbow. Everything was strange in terms of the decisions.

“For the team to come here to St James’ Park, to handle the pressure, to play and to face Newcastle – they are a good side, their results at home speaks for themselves.

“You have to be brave enough, you have to have the experience, you have to have the quality.

“Before the match we really felt that was a moment for us to come and to match them and to face them.”

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 3 Fulham 0 – Saturday 16 December 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Miley 57, Almiron 64, Burn 82

Fulham:

Jimenez 22 Red card

Possession was Fulham 29% Newcastle 71%

Total shots were Fulham 6 Newcastle 27

Shots on target were Fulham 4 Newcastle 10

Corners were Fulham 1 Newcastle 5

Referee: Samuel Barrott

Attendance: 52,055 (Approx 1,200 Fulham)

Newcastle team v Fulham:

Dubravka, Livramento (ritchie 84), Lascelles, Schar (Krafth 14), Burn (Botman 84), Bruno, Longstaff, Joelinton (Lewis Miley 36), Almiron, Gordon (Hall 84), Wilson

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Gillespie, Alex Murphy

(It was definitely everything I ever dreamt of – Lewis Miley living the… dream – Read HERE)

(Read Newcastle 3 Fulham 0 – Instant Newcastle United fan / writer reaction – read HERE)

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of January 2024:

Tuesday 19 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 6 January 2024 – Sunderland v Newcastle (12.45pm) ITV

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports