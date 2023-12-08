News

Manchester United to poach Dan Ashworth from Newcastle United – Talksport

It has been claimed that Dan Ashworth could be on his way to Manchester United.

Talksport claim their information is that once he has completed his purchase of a minority stake in Man U, Jim Ratcliffe is interested in bringing the Newcastle United Sporting Director to Old Trafford.

They reckon the soon to be (not sure which year this will be yet…) Manchester United minority shareholder is impressed by what Dan Ashworth has done at Newcastle United and has a link to Ashworth via Dave Bailsford.

Not sure how much there is in this story, if anything.

Definitely a case of never say never where football is concerned, as even if there was interest from Ratcliffe, difficult to see why Dan Ashworth would consider what he has at Newcastle United to be part of the shambles at Old Trafford.

Talksport report on Dan Ashworth and Manchester United – 8 December 2023:

‘Manchester United to poach Newcastle chief.

Ratcliffe is planning a radical overhaul of United’s recruitment department once his minority 25 per cent investment is finally ratified.

talkSPORT has been told the British billionaire has been impressed with Ashworth’s work at St James’ Park, which has helped transform the Magpies from relegation candidates into a Champions League team.

Dan Ashworth also has a long-standing relationship with Ratcliffe’s right-hand man Sir Dave Brailsford and asked the former Team GB cycling chief to address the Newcastle squad during their pre-season training camp in Portugal in the summer of 2022.

Brailsford will have a major say on any appointment Ratcliffe makes.

Newcastle would be expected to pull out all the stops to keep Ashworth and sources close to the former FA technical director say he is happy in his current role.

However, it would be interesting to see if he could be tempted by the chance to help transform the most successful club in the Premier League era.