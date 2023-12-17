News

Manchester United to poach Dan Ashworth from Newcastle United – Resurfaces / Recycled

The Dan Ashworth to Manchester United media claims have resurfaced, or should that be, they have been recycled?

Earlier this month we reported (see below) Talksport claims that Man U want to take Dan Ashworth from Newcastle United, once Jim Ratcliffe completes his minority shareholding purchase at Old Trafford.

Or maybe that should be, IF he completes his purchase of a minority state in Man U, considering how long this has been claimed to be imminent.

Anyway, that Talksport story looked like typical kite flying and simply putting two and two together and getting whatever number you want it to add up to. Basically the story based on fact that Jim Ratcliffe has Dave Bailsford working for him and Bailsford knows Dan Ashworth well.

Plus of course the fact that dan Ashworth has got a stellar reputation, due to his work with both the England set-up and Brighton.

These new claims appear to see yet more kites up in the air, speculating about what ‘could’ happen.

As in, when you actually get past the headlines, the story states that Man U ‘…could offer Ashworth a role that could convince him to quit Newcastle barely a year after joining.’

It is almost as if it ‘could‘ simply be speculating about something with no substance to it, simply the fact that Eddie Howe worked with Richard Hughes at Bournemouth and so he could be a possible replacement if Dan Ashworth ever left St James’ Park.

Once again, the question would be why exactly Dan Ashworth would be leaving Newcastle United after going through all that he did to sever links with Brighton and having hardly got stuck into this NUFC job, all to then join the total mess which is Man Utd???

It would be amazing if Man U didn’t want Dan Ashworth, considering just what a disaster their recruitment has been in particular, amongst the other disasters that are ongoing at Old Trafford.

However, the days are long gone when if Manchester United came calling, any top player or manager, or Sporting Director… would be all but guaranteed to come running.

The Sun report – 16 December 2023:

‘Newcastle have put Bournemouth’s transfer chief Richard Hughes on top of their hitlist.

The Toon are braced for a call that will take their sporting director Dan Ashworth to Manchester United once the protracted buy-in by Sir Jim Ratcliffe takes place.

Ashworth, 52, is first choice for the football supremo role should Ratcliffe and sidekick Sir Dave Brailsford finally take 25 per cent of Old Trafford.

The Red Devils could offer Ashworth a role that could convince him to quit Newcastle barely a year after joining.

Newcastle can place Ashworth on gardening leave for an extended period of time — as Brighton did when they lost him — but they would need a top replacement.

And Cherries technical director Hughes’ name is on the lips of many on Tyneside.

Manager Eddie Howe would be delighted as the pair were close at Bournemouth.

Scot Hughes, 44, has helped the Cherries develop in the past few years and now could be the right time to join one of the top-flight giants.’

The Mag report – 8 December 2023:

It has been claimed that Dan Ashworth could be on his way to Manchester United.

Talksport claim their information is that once he has completed his purchase of a minority stake in Man U, Jim Ratcliffe is interested in bringing the Newcastle United Sporting Director to Old Trafford.

They reckon the soon to be (not sure which year this will be yet…) Manchester United minority shareholder is impressed by what Dan Ashworth has done at Newcastle United and has a link to Ashworth via Dave Bailsford.

Not sure how much there is in this story, if anything.

Definitely a case of never say never where football is concerned, but even if there was interest from Ratcliffe, difficult to see why Dan Ashworth would consider leaving what he has at Newcastle United to be part of the shambles at Old Trafford.

Talksport report on Dan Ashworth and Manchester United – 8 December 2023:

‘Manchester United to poach Newcastle chief.

Ratcliffe is planning a radical overhaul of United’s recruitment department once his minority 25 per cent investment is finally ratified.

talkSPORT has been told the British billionaire has been impressed with Ashworth’s work at St James’ Park, which has helped transform the Magpies from relegation candidates into a Champions League team.

Dan Ashworth also has a long-standing relationship with Ratcliffe’s right-hand man Sir Dave Brailsford and asked the former Team GB cycling chief to address the Newcastle squad during their pre-season training camp in Portugal in the summer of 2022.

Brailsford will have a major say on any appointment Ratcliffe makes.

Newcastle would be expected to pull out all the stops to keep Ashworth and sources close to the former FA technical director say he is happy in his current role.

However, it would be interesting to see if he could be tempted by the chance to help transform the most successful club in the Premier League era.