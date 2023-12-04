News

Manchester United players now divided with Erik ten Hag in trouble – After easy Newcastle United win

An interesting new report on Monday about Erik ten Hag and his Manchester United players.

This follows the mauling they got at the hands (feet!) of Newcastle United on Saturday night.

How it ended only 1-0 is a total mystery, as the Manchester United players were absolutely dominated by Newcastle United. So so lucky to not get beat by at least three or four.

Anyway, the usually reliable ESPN report that their sources have told them that there is a serious split in the Man U dressing room.

With this Newcastle United (mis-)match potentially the tipping point, as the cracks become ever wider.

ESPN say that their information is that an increasing number of Manchester United players are now becoming disillusioned with Erik ten Hag.

Unhappy with the training being too tough supposedly, not happy after experiencing a tenth defeat of the season at St James’ Park on Saturday. The second of two defeats by NUFC this season.

Looking from the outside, it just looks like a catalogue of issues that are ongoing with Man U.

I have little time for Erik ten Hag BUT as for the Manchester United players, so many of them should be ashamed at the lack of effort they showed on Saturday.

I have noticed this often when watching Man U on TV this morning but in the flesh it looked even worse!

Erik ten Hag though has to also share a massive part of the responsibility for this.

When you make a decision to give a horrendous character such as Bruno Fernandes the captaincy, well, you are just asking for massive trouble if he is supposed to be the role model for the other Manchester United players to follow!!!

ESPN indicate that things could really come to a head in the not too distant future, as Man U face huge games against Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Liverpool in the next two weeks.

In the report, ESPN also claim that their inside information is that Erik ten Hag and Bruno Fernandes visited referee Robert Jones in his dressing room after the defeat, to demand an explanation as to why Fabian Schar wasn’t sent off for a challenge on Fernandes.

They really have no shame. Looking for anything to deflect blame.

It was clearly an accident when Schar caught the Man U player and neither the VAR nor referee on the pitch saw anything untoward in it.