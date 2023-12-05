Opinion

Manchester United fans comments before AND after getting battered by Newcastle United – Intriguing…

Manchester United fans watched on as their team was torn apart on Saturday night.

As one of the Manchester United fans comments below, it was a ‘miracle’ that the visitors only lost by one goal.

Interesting as a Newcastle United fans reading these comments from the Manchester United fans before AND after the match.

Comments via their Red Cafe message board:

MANCHESTER UNITED FANS COMMENTING POST-MATCH

‘I know people hope Rashford is dropped but I think being fresh is going to be a massive advantage here. Eddie Howe didn’t make any changes Tuesday night and they were out on their feet for last 20 mins and have no bench.’

‘We will beat them comfortably. Bet my house on it.’

‘Hope you have somewhere else to live….’

‘If we win here I think we are in a pretty decent shape considering all the moaning.’

‘Big game today. Win today and I think we’ve really turned a corner.’

‘Their defending is very static because they are pretty big guys so if we can get our attacking players to move for once, we will be fine. We should be ready for dirty tricks by them in the midfield so we need Fernandes, McTominay to protect Mainoo. We need to apply pressure and we need to stand for each other not to be bullied.’

‘If we beat a full strength Newcastle with a deserving performance then I’d think we have steadied the ship. I’m still not convinced by what I’m seeing from us though, but do think we can get a result against an injury ravaged Newcastle.’

‘We’ve got to be favourites under the circumstances.’

‘Newcastle will beat us, better team than both Everton and Galatasaray and no way we score three goals in three consecutive games.

If we had won tonight the mood would be so much better but now the doubt will be back in defence with that clown behind them.

3-1 Newcastle.’

‘Away game, good opposition. We know the drill.’

‘If you bet your house on Newcastle you’ll have two houses at the end of the match. Ridiculous odds.’

‘United to scrape a draw and the roller coaster continues.’

‘3-0’

‘0-3’

‘Always impressed with how much Newcastle work their backsides off defensively. Bruno G is a big c…, but also a real beasty engine. I’d take a draw here.

Take Gordon and Trippier out of the game and they’ll lack creativity imo.’

‘Newcastle hard to beat by making themselves hard to score against. Rarely gift goals to the opposition. Man United the very opposite. It will be a minimal 2 goal win for the home side.’

‘Ten Hag breaks the curse and finally wins away against a top half team.’

‘I’m not hoping for much in this one. They’re the better team and should be winning this and sending us back to 8th where we belong.’

‘Standards are officially lowered, fully expecting a thumping here.’

‘A draw would be a good result here. our champions league campaign has been absolutely ridiculous but generally the PL results have been tight, overall disappointing, but not chaotic. We’re in a decent run and would be good to consolidate it with a result in a tough away match, i think we’d go into chelsea and bournemouth with real confidence then. Surely, surely, we are due some sort of result away against a decent team.’

‘They’ll bully us again like the last two times we’ve played them.’

‘Not confident about this one. We are shopping goals all over the place even when our attack is starting to look ok. I’d take a draw.’

‘I think we take this 1-2.’

‘Wow, not sure what to think here. We shouldn´t feel afraid to play Newcastle but here we are.

They have the tools to punish us big time.’

‘We are 100% winning this.’

‘Since we have been the most inform team in the league with massively improved defence lead by Maguire I expect us to win.

Our attack has already improved as we have scored 6 goals in our last 2 games. Newcastle have a team full of injuries.’

‘Perhaps you need to adjust your perception of who United are. Instead of remembering who they were.’

‘Didn’t realise they had so many injuries.

Not getting any points would be hard to stomach. I look at the League Cup tie as a one-off.’

‘Ever since the Saudi takeover and the shopping spree in the winter of the 21/22 season Newcastle have only lost 3 games at home in the EPL (1 vs. Arsenal, 2 vs. Liverpool), it’s an incredibly tough ground to visit. Still hope United wipe the floor with the state owned plaything, of course.’

‘Be quite a dent into our hopes of European football next season if we fail to get anything from a team hit with injuries.’

‘That’s gonna be one hell of a game, Newcastle can barely find 11 fit players to wield.’

‘8pm kick off, freezing night away to a team who treat us like a cup final.

Even with a number of players out it doesn’t scream promise.’

‘Only thing I am wondering about is will we get embarrassed and Newcastle will walk it with ease or will we score a goal or two and then fall apart. Newcastle are getting the 3 points either way.’

MANCHESTER UNITED FANS COMMENTING POST-MATCH

‘Best team won. They were fitter, faster, better coached, stronger and mentally switched on. United were two yards off the pace and Rashford should be ashamed of what he did or rather didn’t do. No excuses.’

‘In a best eleven from these two teams, I would find room for Bruno and maybe Shaw in all other positions I think I would rather go for a Newcastle player.’

‘Newcastle just seem to have that extra fire in their bellies when they play us. They comprehensively outplayed us and fully deserved the win.

How the hell did Joelinton go from flop striker to a beast midfielder? Their best player today alongside Livramento, who were should’ve been in for instead of messing around with Mount etc.’

‘Joelinton was everywhere yesterday and we couldn’t get near him. Whoever converted his position needs a raise.’

‘It appears to have been Eddie Howe.’

‘You sit up and watch that and two hours later realise it would have been more fun to have a bath outside in cold custard – officially one shot on target.’

‘Could have played another 3 hours and still wouldn’t have scored.’

‘They don’t have better players, better manager.’

‘Come on just physically alone that was men against boys.’

‘If we nicked a draw, EtH would have come out and tried to convince us that it was a very good performance.’

‘Well. That was some fu..ing s..t.’

‘Terrible performance and a miracle we only lost 1-0.’

‘Bruno G and Joelinton are far better than McTominay and Mainoo. Trippier’s far better than any of our full backs apart from Shaw who was playing cb. Gordon and Almiron have been better than any of our wingers this season and Isak is better than any of our strikers. Howe is also a better manager than ETH on top of all that.’

‘There hasn’t been a more deserved defeat all season.

Until the last 20 minutes we were not in this game at all.

Our current league position is false, with better performing teams below us.’

‘If I were to make a combined 11 from Newcastle and us I will struggle to find room for 2 Manchester players.’

‘To be fair to Hojlund, I think he was the first Man United player to win a 50-50, about 87 minutes in.’

‘That was a reality check, for me. Because I thought we had a chance this game. Truth be told, we were just not good enough. Newcastle are a solid team being managed v well.’

‘Let’s see where we are at the start of the year. Until then, just stop watching or support the team and the manager

two points behind the mighty Newcastle with very important players still out.’

‘How many players in that Newcastle team have been improved under Eddie Howe? Lascelles, Joelinton, Almeron and when players like Livaremento and Gordon come in, they look fantastic.

Who has Ten Hag improved?’

‘That was awful.

Thank goodness I bought a quad bike earlier to cheer me up.’

‘”You’ve seen United now f..k off home.”

Well played, f..king barcode c…s.’

‘Flattered.’

‘Saudi reffing.’

‘But seriously, why is every Newcastle game on TV?’

‘Expected us to lose by more tbh.’

‘Think we’d have more success bringing in fat Sam and sticking Maguire and McTominay up front.’

‘Could’ve easily been another 3-4 nil.’

‘Yeah I am finally convinced he needs to go.’

‘Of course he has to go – he is hopeless.’

‘Top four gone. Season over.’

‘We were that bad a 1-0 loss is a blessing.’

‘Worst 1-0 defeat ever?’

‘Joelinton screaming in the face of officials is no problem apparently.’

‘He got booked.’

‘Newcastle very clearly decided to change tactics.’

‘Are these guys on f..king speed? Jesus Christ, it’s like prime Klopp Liverpool on cocaine these lot. 3 games in 7 days and pressing like f..king nutcases.’

‘Not creating chances against top 10 teams. And Newcastle is just a much, much better team with better players.’

‘Hate losing to this lot.’

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle United 1 Manchester United 0 – Saturday 2 December 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Gordon 55

Man U:

Possession was Man U 42% (40%) Newcastle 58% (60%)

Total shots were Man U 8 (2) Newcastle 22 (14)

Shots on target were Man U 1 (1) Newcastle 4 (2)

Corners were Man U 3 (0) Newcastle 7 (4)

Referee: Robert Jones

Attendance: 52,214 (Man U 3,000)

Newcastle United team v Man U:

Pope (Dubravka 86), Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento, Bruno, Lewis Miley, Joelinton, Almiron, Gordon (Ritchie 90+7), Isak

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Krafth, Hall, Diallo, Alex Murphy, Parkinson

(Newcastle United 1 Manchester United 0 – Match ratings and comments on all of the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Newcastle United 1 Manchester United 0 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(Newcastle United 1 Manchester United 0 – So embarrassingly one-sided – Read HERE)

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-January 2024:

Thursday 7 December 2023 – Everton v Newcastle (7.30pm) Amazon

Sunday 10 December 2023 – Tottenham v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Wednesday 13 December 2023 – Newcastle v AC Milan (8pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 16 December 2023 – Newcastle v Fulham (3pm)

Tuesday 18 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

(Weekend of Saturday 6 January 2024 – FA Cup third round matches)

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports