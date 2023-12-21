Opinion

Manchester United, Chelsea, Manchester City… and Newcastle United

The hopes of Newcastle United fans have obviously been raised since the departure of Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce, replaced by the new ownership and Eddie Howe.

Progress has obviously been made and perhaps the most telling thing, was how long it was going to take to be competitive against the established self-appointed elite – talking obviously of Manchester United, Spurs, Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea.

This season in the Premier League, Newcastle United have lost to Spurs, Manchester City and Liverpool, but won against Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United.

Indeed, the last 19 Premier League matches against the established elite six, have now seen Eddie Howe’s side with a record of Played 19 Won 8 Drawn 4 Lost 7.

Pretty crazy isn’t it, compared to what we had become accustomed to over many many long years.

It is quite amazing how in such a short space of time, Newcastle United fans now find themselves in a position where pretty much any match we think Eddie Howe’s players can give anybody a game. That of course extended to PSG, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan as well this season.

Which brings me to our Carabao Cup exploits these past 16 months.

I always think football fans don’t accept just how much of a part luck plays in the vast majority of football matches. Well, in the cup competitions that extends even further, with the luck of the draw.

For Newcastle United fans who have been around a while, the 1998 FA Cup run to the final was extraordinary. Not just the fact that we got to the final BUT how we got there.

We were terrible overall that season under Kenny Dalglish, this FA Cup run and the 3-2 win over Barcelona deflecting a lot from a significant decline as the Kevin Keegan legacy was wasted.

In that run to the 1998 FA Cup final, Newcastle played Everton who very dubiously only survived relegation on goal difference on the very final day of the season, as well as Barnsley who finished 19th and did go down to the second tier. The other rounds were against non-league Stevenage and lower league Tranmere, even then getting second tier Sheffield United in an FA Cup semi-final. It all of course predictably ended in tears once we faced a decent side, sadly ending at Wembley against a more than decent double winning Arsenal.

Anyway, fast forward to 2022/23 and of course it was a magnificent run to get to the Carabao Cup final, however, you have to admit the luck was with us on the draw. After playing away at League Two Tranmere, Newcastle were then drawn at home to three bottom half of the PL table sides in Palace, Bournemouth and Leicester, before then facing another bottom half of the table side in the two-legged semis, Southampton. Eddie Howe’s team went behind at fourth tier Tranmere before fighting back to win, then won on penalties against Palace (if only Nick Pope had been facing those penalties on Tuesday night…), an own goal got us through against Bournemouth, before then victories over two clubs that went on to be relegated.

Which brings us to this season.

If before the Carabao Cup third round draw was made, if I had asked you what the chances would be of Newcastle United getting through against Manchester City at home, Manchester United away, then Chelsea away… even with our much heightened hopes, I think every single one of you would have said zero chance.

To then have had all the other factors of the busiest match schedule in a long long time and the worst injury list NUFC have ever experienced, then progress against those teams in this cup competition, well, you would have been writing off any chance. Just to add to it, with the competing fixtures in other competitions, Eddie Howe then feeling the right thing to do was change all 10 outfield players for the Man City match, then make eight changes for the game at Old Trafford, before then finding himself with basically no outfield players at all, who were 100% fit and available to face Chelsea.

I think this has been a magnificent cup run against all odds AND you just know if we had got through, we would have been drawing Liverpool in the semis, not Boro as Chelsea have got!

Yes we are all gutted about how it ended and how close we came on Tuesday night BUT I want to put a bit more historical perspective on the background to drawing Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea.

Manchester City

The last 34 Newcastle games in all competitions against Man City, home and away, before that 1-0 Carabao Cup win this season, had seen two (TWO!) Newcastle wins.

Yes, before September 2023, the previous 34 Man City matches had seen that Rafa 2-1 home win (Rondon and Rotchie penalty) in 2019 at SJP, then you had Pardew fluking that League Cup win at Man City in 2014 (Aarons and Sissoko scoring).

Manchester United at Old Trafford

Away at Manchester United in November, Eddie Howe’s side thrashing them 3-0, magnificent.

Our previous record at Old Trafford in all competitions?

Since 1935, Newcastle United had won three (THREE!) of their most recent 65 (SIXTY FIVE!!) visits.

Those were the Cabaye 1-0 in 2013, the 2-0 in 1974 after losing to Hereford in the FA Cup, then you have to go back to 1950 for a 2-1 victory.

Chelsea at Stamford Bridge

Before Tuesday night it was ten defeats and one draw in Newcastle’s last 11 visits to Stamford Bridge.

Since 1986, in all competitions, Newcastle had visited 34 times and won twice (TWICE!).

They were the Papiss Cisse 2-0 in 2012 and the Shola 4-3 in the League Cup in 2010.

Stats together

If you add these three lots of stats together, the respective records previously, away at Manchester United and Chelsea, plus home and away against Manchester City, you had 133 collective matches and Newcastle United having won six of them.

This season, against all the odds, Eddie Howe’s side won against Manchester City, Manchester United and came so close at Chelsea. Until that Mudryk goal, this cup run had actually seen Howe’s side not concede a single goal in around five hours of football and scoring five at the other end.

You should always look at how things could have been done differently / better, but if anybody is ‘blaming’ Eddie Howe and his squad for not ending up in the Carabao Cup semi-finals, then you need a serious reality check. As the reality is that the NUFC boss got us so so close to it, with absolutely everything stacked against us in this cup run.