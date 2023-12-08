Opinion

Manchester City or Newcastle United? You decide

I woke up this morning with Manchester City in mind.

OK, I admit that Newcastle United’s visit to Everton last night might then have swamped any thoughts I was having about what Pep Guardiola’s side have been up to.

However, after once again running through my head and trying to process why Newcastle lost this game and/or why Everton won it, once again my thoughts drifted back to Manchester City.

So anyway, I have a challenge for you.

These past three months, these are the results in domestic football for two Premier League clubs against other PL clubs…

Played 12 Won 5 Drawn 3 Lost 4 Goals For 25 Goals Against 16

Played 13 Won 9 Drawn 2 Lost 2 Goals For 29 Goals Against 10

Now, using your skill and judgement, guess which set of results are the Newcastle United domestic games of these last three months and which are the Manchester City ones?

I know social media is meaningless because it is full of drama queens trying to get attention and nothing is down the middle, average, or whatever. So your team have to have been either brilliant or a disgrace, however, I was still laughing / frustrated at what I was reading last night in reaction to what we’d all witnessed at Goodison Park.

There were normal people of course, saying Newcastle were ok though not great, should have taken our chances and then mistakes gifted the game to Everton late on. However, there were also far too many talking about a shambles, a disgrace, Everton hammering us etc etc.

Anyway, getting back to my little Friday morning quiz, did you get it right?

Played 12 Won 5 Drawn 3 Lost 4 Goals For 25 Goals Against 16 – Manchester City

Played 13 Won 9 Drawn 2 Lost 2 Goals For 29 Goals Against 10 – Newcastle United

This is the reality.

Losing at Everton is of course also reality BUT it is only one small part of it.

Yes, of course I would have loved to have won against both Bournemouth and Everton.

Would I though swap that for winning against Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United (Twice!!!)?

You take the rough with the smooth and you just accept that some matches you play better than others, some games the luck goes with you and other ones it doesn’t, sometimes it hits the post and falls for an easy follow up and your player scores, other times it hits the post and wickedly deflects away from your player. At times the match officials give decisions your way and sometimes not, some days your players have deadly finishing and others they can’t score for love nor money.

I am gutted that Newcastle lost last night, as I am whenever it happens. Indeed, in the past I have ended up feeling gutted for what felt months on end…

However, I look at the last three months of Manchester City and Newcastle United results against other Premier League teams and you know what, it tells me Eddie Howe and his players might be kind of doing alright.

It is impossible to tell for sure because each fanbase sees things from their own unique perspective, but for me, it really does feel like far more is made of it when Newcastle United lose a match, than when trophy laden (previously…?) all conquering Manchester City do.

Manchester City have actually won just three of their last ten matches against other Premier League clubs and lost four of them.

I was amused to hear on Tuesday night when Villa had absolutely dominated Manchester City and deservedly beaten them (it should have been 4-0 or 5-0, not 1-0) that Guardiola had been missing key players.

You have to laugh, the majority of the players they still had on the pitch would get into almost every other top PL team.

Newcastle United aren’t missing a few key players, we are missing a team and subs! We have been doing for most of these last three months.

Heads up and we go again.