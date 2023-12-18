Opinion

Manchester City and Newcastle United – Very different reporting

Manchester City and Newcastle United.

Two clubs with very different recent histories.

Talk about sliding doors…

The Qatari owners of Manchester City widely reported to have been interested in buying Newcastle United but instead going for the club in the north west, Man City becoming fully owned by Sheikh Mansour in September 2008. Whilst Newcastle ended up stuck with Mike Ashley for over 14 years.

Manchester City under the new ownership going on to win 20+ trophies (so far!), whilst in the same time period, Newcastle United winning 20+ less trophies than Man City.

Last season the pinnacle for Manchester City, at least so far, as they won the treble, picking up Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup.

Newcastle United fans meanwhile delirious with relief that after a decade and a half of Mike Ashley, in the first full season under the new owners and Eddie Howe, we managed a (losing) League Cup final and fourth place in the Premier League, giving access to Champions League football for the first time in over two decades.

One club a serial trophy winner showing no signs of slowing down, indeed, the exact opposite (unless off the pitch matters finally catch up with them and their questionable finances), whilst the other club still very much playing catch up ahead of this season.

Fast forward then to the here and now, just over four months into the season.

I have been finding the media coverage of Newcastle United and Manchester City, amusing and frustrating in equal measures.

Fail to win a game and Eddie Howe finds the focus very much on him, make that fail to win a couple and it is alarm bells ringing (according to the media), make that three failures to win and it is job under threat, supposedly. How long will the owners put up with this etc etc…

With Pep Guardiola and Manchester City, I find the situation very different. The media highlight any negative results of course and ask certain questions, however, it is nothing remotely close to what is thrown at Eddie Howe and Newcastle United.

You may be interested in these stats, they are the results of the two clubs in domestic competitions these past three months, from mid-September onwards.

Played 14 Won 6 Drawn 4 Lost 4 Goals For 29 Goals Against 19

Played 15 Won 10 Drawn 2 Lost 3 Goals For 33 Goals Against 14

As you can see, one of the two clubs has won four more matches these past three months, has lost one less, has scored four more goals and conceded five less. Whilst most recently in the Premier League, one of these clubs has won four of their last seven PL matches and the other has won only one of their last six PL games.

If you haven’t caught on by now, it is Newcastle United who have been doing significantly better than Manchester City these past three months in domestic football.

Yet somehow it ends up with far more negativity thrown at Eddie Howe and his team and the club overall, compared to Pep Guardiola and his team / club.

It is quite staggering.

That is before you then add in the fact that in this time period, Newcastle United have also experienced the worst ever missing list of players in the club’s history.

Manchester City have spent these last 15 years doing everything they can to build / strengthen their club, on and off the pitch.

Newcastle United have spent these last two years trying to recover from the previous 14+ years of an owner who asset stripped the club and banned a single penny of investment in the infrastructure, unless he had no other choice. Never mind the failure to allow proper investment in the playing squad, restricting spending only to what he thought might scrape survival in the top tier. All whilst having an official club policy of not trying in cup competitions for the vast majority of the Mike Ashley ownership.

Eddie Howe is overseeing a sensational recovery mission at Newcastle United in the most difficult of circumstances

Pep Guardiola is sitting on a stellar squad built up over the past decade and a half, a seriously good youth system that has grown during this time, whilst Manchester City have spent incredible amounts on both transfer fees and wages these past 15 years.

Our enemies in the media and elsewhere, would love nothing better than to see Eddie Howe leave St James’ Park for whatever reason, their laughable over the top negative reporting is proof of that.

Newcastle United fans need to trust the evidence of their own eyes and not fall for the media who increasingly can’t be trusted, with rare notable exceptions.

As for Manchester City, we wait to see whether the authorities finally have the bottle to properly punish them for the off the pitch stuff. In the meantime, interesting to see whether these past few months are followed by a big Guardiola led comeback.