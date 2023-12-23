Opinion

Luton 1 Newcastle 0 – The immutable law of the ex

Luton 1 Newcastle 0 – Saturday 23 December 3pm

Seven points off fourth place.

After the immutable law of the ex, saw Townsend score the only goal of the game.

Luton Town hit the woodwork twice with Dubravka well beaten and our stand-in keeper made a couple of good saves.

We missed a few chances and Isak was on the wrong end of a tight offside that denied him the equaliser.

Would the outcome have been different if Wilson had headed either side of Kaminski rather than straight at him with the game goalless?

Luton were always going to fight for everything after Lockyer’s cardiac arrest last weekend.

While we huffed and puffed, a total of two efforts on target, excluding blocked attempts, tells a worrying story.

Restoration of the Schar / Botman axis in central defence has to be good news, though the reason for it, an injury to Lascelles in the first half, is certainly not.

The lesser-spotted Hall was given 12 minutes at the end and Howe cannot be accused of delaying his substitutions, replacing Miley with Isak on 38 minutes, but our next two away games in the Premier League will almost certainly be tougher than this one.

The rollercoaster ride of supporting Newcastle United is on a downward slide that needs to be arrested against Forest on Tuesday.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Luton:

Townsend 25

Possession was Luton 35% Newcastle 65%

Total shots were Luton 16 Newcastle 15

Shots on target were Luton 5 Newcastle 2

Corners were Luton 6 Newcastle 7

Referee: Darren England

Attendance: 11,042 (1,100 Newcastle)

Newcastle team v Luton:

Dubravka, Trippier, Lascelles (Botman 37), Schar, Burn (Hall 85), Bruno, Longstaff, Lewis Miley (Isak 37), Almiron (Livramento 81), Gordon, Wilson

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Ritchie, Krafth, Alex Murphy

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of February 2024:

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 6 January 2024 – Sunderland v Newcastle (12.45pm) ITV

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 3 February 2024 – Newcastle v Luton (3pm)

Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports