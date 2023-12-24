News

Luton 1 Newcastle 0 – Interesting independent ratings on the Newcastle United players

It ended Luton 1 Newcastle 0.

Eddie Howe’s side not able to deliver an early Christmas present.

A much better second half but by then the damage had been done. Callum Wilson with two big headed chances, one an absolute sitter, failing to take either of them. Luton then going up the other end and a poorly defended corner did for us.

An Alexander Isak equaliser on the hour was ruled out by the narrowest of dubious offside margins and that was probably the decisive moment that sealed out fate.

Looking at the individuals in black and white, interesting to get an independent perspective on how this played out.

Whoscored ratings use data from every single Premier League match, over 200 raw statistics included in the automated calculation of a player’s rating, weighted according to their influence within the game.

Every event of importance is taken into account, with a positive or negative effect on ratings weighted in relation to its area on the pitch and its outcome.

Now whoscored have published their independent player ratings for this Luton 1 Newcastle 0 match:

At the very top of these independent automated ratings for NUFC players is Kieran Trippier (8.3).

Not just top of the Newcastle United rankings but indeed, higher than any Luton player as well.

Trippier has had a tough time of later but did well at Luton.

Bruno Guimaraes (7.0) the only other Newcastle player to rate 7.0 or higher, he did his best to get the team going and did ok, but not at his influential best.

I thought Alexander Isak (6.6) was the big positive in this match, after coming on as a sub he looked by far our most dangerous player and was regularly going past opponents.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Luton 1 Newcastle 0 – Saturday 23 December 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Luton:

Townsend 25

Possession was Luton 35% Newcastle 65%

Total shots were Luton 16 Newcastle 15

Shots on target were Luton 5 Newcastle 2

Corners were Luton 6 Newcastle 7

Referee: Darren England

Attendance: 11,042 (1,100 Newcastle)

Newcastle team v Luton:

Dubravka, Trippier, Lascelles (Botman 37), Schar, Burn (Hall 85), Bruno, Longstaff, Lewis Miley (Isak 37), Almiron (Livramento 81), Gordon, Wilson

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Ritchie, Krafth, Alex Murphy

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of February 2024:

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 6 January 2024 – Sunderland v Newcastle (12.45pm) ITV

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 3 February 2024 – Newcastle v Luton (3pm)

Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports