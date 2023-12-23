Opinion

Luton 1 Newcastle 0 – Instant Newcastle United fan / writer reaction

Luton 1 Newcastle 0 – Saturday 23 December 3pm

Instant fan / writer reaction from some of our regular contributors on The Mag.

Nat Seaton:

‘Today there was certainly no lack of effort but maybe for the first time a lack of belief that they could pull a goal back.

First time Luton haven’t conceded a goal this season and I think that just about sums up the game!

Here’s to being back at St James’ for the next match with hopefully belief restored, and a continuation of our brilliant home form.’

Michael Bennett:

‘Just not clinical in front of goal away from home.

After an opening ten minutes where Luton were the better team but not really dangerous, Bruno and Newcastle then got on the ball and started bossing it.

An excellent Gordon cross saw Wilson unmarked in centre of goal and only six yards out with the keeper on his line, you would have backed him all day to score but allowed the keeper to have a chance of saving it.

Luton up the other end and a regulation corner goes over Bruno’s head, Barkley flicks it on and Townsend unmarked does score from five or six yards out.

Overall, Newcastle deserved a point but if you don’t put the ball in the net, then you are asking for trouble.’

Paul Patterson:

‘I’m not one for knee jerk reactions but an inquest needs to be had about our away form.

It’s looking terminal to our season.’

Jamie Smith:

‘Absolutely shocking, embarrassing defeat as the away horror shows continue.

I’m not having fatigue or injuries, our players couldn’t pass to each other and there’s no attempt to relieve players that are clearly running on empty, with Gordon a shadow of his early season self.

I realise I’m not allowed to be critical because look at where we were two years ago but this was lacking in heart and impetus.

Feel like we’re lacking identity a bit at the minute- it definitely isn’t intensity though.’

GToon:

‘Hammered away at Everton and Spurs.

Blow games in the last minute in the cups and then this.

Luton are horrendous and will go down but today they brushed us aside.

Eddie was the man to get the team galvanised and together. He was the man to carry the momentum forward last year but this year is awful.

We have no momentum and no consistency.

We are the team everyone wants to play and Eddie hasn’t got the answers.

If he thinks adding another left winger to the squad in January to go with the five we already have is gonna solve anything then he needs a rethink.

I’d love him to be the bloke that takes us forward but at the moment we are going backwards.

He needs to find an answer other than simply “try hard”.

My instant reaction ? I’ve seen this all before. Nowt has changed. Like ppl say – it’s the hope that kills you. Happy Xmas.’

Matt Busby said to Joe Harvey…:

‘Not good enough.

That was against a side who hadn’t kept a clean sheet this season.

Until today.

Something seriously wrong.’

David Punton:

‘The nightmare before Xmas.

Good old Newcastle are back, handing Luton their first clean sheet at home this season and a valuable 1-0 win.

Just not our day and so typical NUFC to lose here where others have seen off the Hatters.

It’s a bit of a slump for the winter.

It’s been worse in the past but in the here and now we have to be doing better than this.

Eddie Howe has a job on his hands once again.

I’m staying off Twitter! Too much doom and gloom.’

Tony Mallabar:

‘First off, well done Luton, you deserved your Victory.

Back in the 2016/17 season we had a midweek game under Rafa at Reading.

But unfortunately / fortunately I’d just inherited a Mercedes Sports Roadster which needed mot-ing / servicing that very same day, so I took the hit, got the car sorted and for many years it gave me great service and took me on many adventures with my little rescue pup Benji Bop.

Unfortunately, this year things started to go wrong with it and on November 17th, although with many years of loyal service, I took the decision to scrap it.

Now after today’s performance, I am starting to wonder, am I about to see another change of my designated drive, or am I just being a Sunday morning mollycodled driver and if my current ride runs off the Nissan quashi in two weeks time then happy days.’

Billy Miller:

‘Did not expect that.

Woeful away form continues.

I’m trying to channel my inner Eddie Howe and not get too low with the lows but there have been quite a few lows in recent weeks.

I hope you all have wonderful Christmases and I’m sure we’ll be celebrating again come Boxing Day.’

Stats via BBC Sport:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Luton:

Townsend 25

Possession was Luton 35% Newcastle 65%

Total shots were Luton 16 Newcastle 15

Shots on target were Luton 5 Newcastle 2

Corners were Luton 6 Newcastle 7

Referee: Darren England

Attendance: 11,042 (1,100 Newcastle)

Newcastle team v Luton:

Dubravka, Trippier, Lascelles (Botman 37), Schar, Burn (Hall 85), Bruno, Longstaff, Lewis Miley (Isak 37), Almiron (Livramento 81), Gordon, Wilson

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Ritchie, Krafth, Alex Murphy

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of February 2024:

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 6 January 2024 – Sunderland v Newcastle (12.45pm) ITV

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 3 February 2024 – Newcastle v Luton (3pm)

Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports