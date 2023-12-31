Opinion

Loyalty for some Newcastle United fans lasts 24 days

Newcastle United fans have watched on as a really poor set of results have hit this past month.

Different people responding in different ways.

Some Newcastle United fans joining in with journalists, pundits and rival fans in condemning / slating Eddie Howe and his players.

Other Newcastle United fans supporting the manager and squad going through this tricky spell.

Here are a few facts.

On Saturday 25 November 2023, the final scoreline read Newcastle 4 Chelsea 1.

The starting 11 was Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento, Bruno, Lewis Miley, Joelinton, Almiron, Gordon, Isak

Eddie Howe brought five subs on, they were Dummett, Diallo, Alex Murphy, Ndiweni and Ritchie.

The four unused subs were Dubravka, Gillespie, Karius and Parkinson.

Three days after that 4-1 win over Chelsea, Eddie Howe took his team to Paris and the final scoreline was PSG 1 Newcastle 1 in the Champions League.

The starting 11 was Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento, Bruno, Lewis Miley, Joelinton, Almiron, Gordon, Isak

Only seven subs were named and none of them used – Dubravka, Karius, Dummett, Hall, Huntley, Ndiweni, Parkinson.

An eventful week ended on Saturday 2 December 2023 at St James’ Park.

Final scoreline Newcastle United 1 Man U 0.

The starting 11 was Pope, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento, Bruno, Lewis Miley, Joelinton, Almiron, Gordon, Isak.

Two subs were used, Dubravka and Ritchie.

The unused subs were Karius, Dummett, Krafth, Hall, Diallo, Alex Murphy and Parkinson.

That capped off an extraordinary week.

Newcastle absolutely battered Chelsea and Man U (should have been at least four or five) and in between were cheated out of a famous win in Paris by an outrageous late penalty decision.

Just look at the subs benches in all three of those games, Eddie Howe with quite literally zero positive substitutions available to make in any of the three games.

The same eleven players having to start all three tough matches in a week and play pretty much every minute of them, that even including a 17 year old who has been catapulted into the team and having to play game after game and responded brilliantly, as well as a club captain who has also risen to the challenge and done his very best, despite so many Newcastle United fans having written him off.

Quite unbelievable that those three performances and results were put together in those circumstances in the space of a week, a week that ended on 2 December 2023.

Only 24 days later was the defeat to Forest and a sizeable number of Newcastle United fans happy to join in with this slating of Eddie Howe, raising the question of whether he should be sacked, whilst at the same time absolutely slagging off so many of the players who have delivered time after time in the three or so months preceding this recent 19 days run of matches (six defeats in seven).

The writing was on the wall when Eddie Howe had literally no options on the bench and then to lose Nick Pope as well… you couldn’t make it up.

My stance is to stand with Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United players, class individuals like Kieran Trippier, Dan Burn, Miguel Almiron and so many others, who have all given it everything, in good times and not so good times.

Why would anybody who is a Newcastle United fans go so over their top with their criticism / venom when they know fine well the background to these results?

Yes, there is always something better that Eddie Howe or any manager could have done in any string of poor results BUT with the underlying story of what was happening, come on, you have to cut some slack.

On top of so many games and so few players, so much bad luck and cruel fine margins went against us.

Some matches such as Spurs, Newcastle definitely deserved to lose.

However, NUFC have led in four of their last five matches and absolutely didn’t deserve to lose to AC Milan (quite the opposite) for example. Drawing 0-0 until a couple of daft mistakes punished in the final 11 minutes, winning at Chelsea and a brilliant defensive display against the odds until a mistake in added time was ruthlessly punished, by far the better team and should have put Forest to bed by half-time, only for bad luck and fine margins to go against us, as well as poor finishing and decision making and mistakes at the back, all punished.

It has been superficial to think that during this recent run, Newcastle United were getting a much stronger matchday squad back, as the likes of Joelinton, Burn and Botman were all rushed back earlier than should have been the case, to help the cause. Whilst as Wilson became available again, Isak was ruled out.

So if your loyalty as Newcastle United fans lasts 24 days, or even less in some cases apparently, knowing all the underlying problems that Eddie Howe has been having to deal with.

Maybe you are simply ‘supporting’ the wrong football club.