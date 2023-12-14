Opinion

Look at these headlines – This is where Newcastle United are now at

I am guessing that a lot of you as Newcastle United fans, access stories about the club through NewsNow.

Maybe not all of the time but at least as part of the way you find your way to NUFC related stuff, especially The Mag of course!

In case you don’t know, NewsNow is a news aggregator, which basically means it puts up headlines from numerous media sources on countless subject matters.

I think you can choose pretty much any key word, topic, or name of a person or organisation and so on, then what you will see is all the headlines on your chosen interest as they go up minute by minute, hour by hour etc etc.

When you see a headline that takes your interest, you click it and it takes you to the article / media source, so you can read it.

As I say, you can select not just Newcastle United, or Premier League, or indeed any football related subject, it is not just sport, but every single kind of news you can think of.

That is their business model, a middleman (middlewoman?) connecting people with stories on a subject they are interested in.

Anyway, NewsNow obviously want you to click as many headlines as possible, not just on your chosen subject.

So what they have scrolling across the bottom of the screen are the most important World news stories of the day, everybody sees these same most important stories (whatever their man chosen subject of interest) scrolling across the bottom of their PC or whatever, tempting you to click in to read about the latest important World news stuff.

There are normally around half a dozen or so World news stories at any one time, repeatedly scrolling across the bottom of your NewsNow view.

This is what I am seeing on Thursday…

The World news headlines on NewsNow – 14 December 2023:

‘The Arctic experienced the warmest summer on record, threatening the wider world with rising seas’

‘The US Supreme Court will hear a case to reverse a ruling that cut access to the abortion pill’

‘Israel’s war with Hamas will continue ‘with or without international support’ its foreign minister said’

‘Newcastle United have exited Europe following a home defeat to AC Milan’

‘More than 300,000 people will be homeless in England at Christmas’

‘Tesla has recalled over 2 million cars in the US over safety concerns’

It’s mad isn’t it?

The latest on Israel / Hamas conflict, 300,000 homeless in England, global warming and we are all going to drown, then in amongst all that is Newcastle United losing a football match!

This is where Newcastle United are now at.

I can’t imagine what it will be like if we ever start winning trophies…