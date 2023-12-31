Opinion

Liverpool v Newcastle United stats – Look away now…

LIverpool v Newcastle United is up next.

Top of the table up against ninth.

That is not the only ‘interesting’ stat though, ahead of this game at Anfield.

Here are a few other ‘interesting’ Liverpool v Newcastle United stats to be chewing over as you look forward to the game.

BBC Sport coming up with some of these ahead of this weekend…

Liverpool have won their past five Premier League games against Newcastle United and are unbeaten in 14 against them since a 2-0 loss in December 2015 (W10 D4).

Newcastle have failed to win any of their past 27 Premier League away games against Liverpool (D5 L22), since a 2-0 victory in April 1994. Only Everton (28 at Chelsea, which is ongoing) have had a longer winless away run against an opponent in the competition.

The Reds have won 10 Premier League games against the Magpies after conceding the first goal, including the 2-1 victory at St James’ Park in the reverse fixture this season. No side has beaten another more having conceded first in the competition’s history.

Liverpool have failed to win their first league game in the past three calendar years (D1 L2), losing 3-1 at Brentford on 2 January 2023. However, they are unbeaten in five on New Year’s Day (W4 D1), since a 1-0 loss to Chelsea in 2005.

Newcastle have won their first league game in just one of the past 11 calendar years (D3 L7) – a 1-0 victory at Stoke City in 2018.

It is funny (or not so funny…) how some clubs just seem to have the hoodoo on you.

Until very recently, Arsenal had a record in their last 19 games (home and away, all competitions) against Newcastle United, of 18 wins and that one (Rafa Benitez managing) defeat in 2018. Over that decade or so, Arsenal weren’t even that good. They were decent but not good good winning the title good.

Similar story with Liverpool, especially that abysmal record at Anfield since 1995, Newcastle drawing five times in the last 28 years (soon to be 29) and losing 0n every other visit. Although our record at St James’ Park was pretty decent until 2015 and then falling off a cliff.

Again, Liverpool not great for a lot of the Premier League era BUT there is a massive difference between say what Newcastle United fans suffered under a decade and a half of Mike Ashley and what Liverpool fans have ‘suffered’ when it comes to league placings. It is quite astonishing and if you ever hear a Liverpool proudly saying how they have stayed loyal to their club even through really really terrible times, remind them that Liverpool have never finished lower in the top tier than eighth since 1960/61!!!

Funny thing is, in my earlier days of following Newcastle United home AND away, we had a bit of a golden spell, despite that kicking off when they were still the massively dominant team in English football.

In the most one sided match I have ever seen in my life, on 1 October 1988 Newcastle United somehow won 2-1 at Anfield, with goals from Mirandinha and Hendrie. Dave Beasant was shocking for Newcastle United overall BUT in that game he must have saved what felt like 20+ certain goals, it certainly felt like that. Whilst I am sure it was pretty much the only two times we got in their half and scored both times.

Then in the home game that season, Newcastle somehow drew 2-2 with Liverpool, Mirandhina again AND Frankie Pingel earning a point.

Bear in mind Newcastle were terrible that season, went on to finish rock bottom, winning only seven league games all season and finishing seven points behind second bottom.

Liverpool had win the top tier five of the previous seven seasons and this one was the famous one when Arsenal beat them on the final day 2-0 at Anfield to win the title. The two clubs on same number of points AND goal difference, only goals scored deciding in Arsenal’s favour. It is making me laugh now how much the scousers must have cursed us that season, dropping five points against easily the worse team in the top tier.

So starting with those two 1988/89 season matches, I witnessed in person a run of Newcastle United results against Liverpool, home and away, that went…

Won, Draw, Won, Won, Draw, Lost, Won, Won.

The last result in that sequence was a 1-0 League Cup win at Anfield on 29 November 1995, Steve Watson’s brilliant left footed goal winning it. The next ten games between the two clubs featured eight Liverpool wins and two draws.

It really is about time that we once again put right this record of results against Liverpool.

The last 14 games home and away, seeing ten Liverpool wins and four draws, not a single Newcastle United win since 2015, another season when Newcastle went down! Steve McClaren somehow overseeing a 2-0 win on Klopp’s first ever visit to St James’ Park.

The thing is as well, Liverpool are the stand out since Eddie Howe took charge at Newcastle United.

Eddie Howe record against the ‘big six’ in all competitions since taking over at Newcastle United:

Man U: Played 6 Won 3 Drawn 2 Lost 1

Spurs: Played 4 Won 2 Drawn 0 Lost 2

Man City: Played 6 Won 1 Drawn 1 Lost 4

Arsenal: Played 5 Won 2 Drawn 1 Lost 2

Chelsea: Played 5 Won 2 Drawn 1 Lost 2

Liverpool: Played 5 Won 0 Drawn 0 Lost 5

Remember, records are there to be broken / come to an end and they often happen when you least expect it.

Happy New Year!