Opinion

Liverpool fans comments ahead of facing Newcastle United at Anfield – Interesting

Interesting to see what Liverpool fans have been saying about Newcastle United.

The two teams clashing on Monday night at Anfield.

Liverpool fans not lacking in confidence, or is that arrogance..?

The comments below from Liverpool fans on their LiverpoolFC message board:

‘I’m going for a dominant LFC performance and we’ll score 6.’

‘New year fun for us, at least 3-0. Newcastle are in a slump.’

‘Looking forward to this one. Always a good game with the barcodes. They’re suffering at the moment so there might be a reaction and a draw would definitely suit them. But…we cant be having 3 successive draws at home so 3pts is essential.

We are suffering too but have a bigger and better squad. We have 2 players out for the rest of season in Matip and Tsimikas, although Konstantinos might be back by April plus we have Robbo and Mac out.’

‘We’ve won the last 3 and I’m expecting another win here; Newcastle are on a bad run but they’ll be up for this same as [Man] United were.’

‘Wonder whether Howe will dump the high line – as they’ll be hammered – and go for the low block?’

‘The way our strikers are playing at the moment, we’ll spank nobody.’

‘For all their “injury problems”, we’ll be playing the same team that won 2-1 earlier only Dubravka for Pope and probably Miley for Tonali.

We’re actually the side with more first team regulars out.’

‘The toon aren’t in a good place at the moment. An early goal to us will be massive but I expect us to get the 3 points regardless.’

‘I see stories about Howe getting the sack after he loses this game, so we got to make sure we are focused and do our job.’

‘Any news on which pgmol cheats will be robbing us blind in this game yet ?’

‘We should really be bladdering these.’

‘We’ve had a good break between the Burnley game and the Newcastle game. Hopefully they don’t sack Eddie before the game.’

‘I dont think he’s even close to the sack yet.’

‘If they sack him they are mad. No, I do not think he’s that good but this is down to the Newcastle board and owners not protecting the product by not recruiting enough. Like Spurs and Villa they have a thin squad and needed at least 3/4 more players than they bought last summer.’

‘I’d love us to hammer these, I think they’re primed and ready for it.’

‘It’s not close to being nailed on. None of our games are really.

We are a better side and they are dropping like a stone. Form dictates a win for us. So naturally, in the laws of footy, this means they are due to raise their game and get a result. For no other reason than that’s what it feels like should happen!

But we really should have the qualities to comfortably win this game at home.’

‘Wonder how many of Joelintons cynical fouls will go unpunished this time round.’

‘How many dodgy decisions will go against us this time?’

‘I wonder if that Avatar-looking woman is getting fed-up with Eddie yet, enough to sack him? What’s her name, Amanda something-or-other? It looks as if she’s had more work done than Redrow Homes.

I think this is a great time to be playing Newcastle. Even Everton beat them recently! I’m expecting a 3-0 win for us.’

‘Might have something to do with her Huntingtons disease.’

‘Howe (together helped by the media) have done a great job of making their injury situation seem worst than as is actually the case.

Missing “nine” players but in truth only 2-3 are regulars in their XI…..we’re also missing 2-3 regulars from the 5 we’re missing.’

‘We miss Matip, Robertson as regular starters.

I guess Mac will be back any day now – even for that Newcastle game.

It is good to have some perspective.

When you miss 10 players – like Newcastle, Man Utd, etc – the rest of the players are ran to the ground.

It is about this more than anything else – when this issue is sustained.

Both Newcastle and Man Utd (and to an extent Spurs) they miss many for many weeks (6-8 weeks and more)

We had sth like that last season – but not this season.

Even Brighton had 6-7 players out for a long time this season (all of them are starters for them – as they dont have many options).

Lets hope Robertson gets back soon. And then I wont be complaining at all.

Other teams have much more difficult issues than us. So it is good to appreciate our “fortune”. And not make it very big.’

‘Could this be the end for Edward Howe? And his gormless head and shoulders assistant?’

‘Last season was ace, these idiots time wasted at every opportunity and it contributed to the added time in which we snatched a winner

I was at the game.’

‘Can we stop calling them Newcastle. Let’s call them Saudi FC. Never forget they are owned by a foreign government.’

‘On the whole sportswashing thing, I do wish there was a protest at the game. The UK government has proven complicit in the sportswashing, so the only way to fight is to highlight what they are sports washing away. Perhaps we all need to have Jamal Kashoggi masks, because would truly embarrass their owners.

Constant association of Newcastle with all of the issues is imo the only thing that is going to stop it, because at some point it just becomes bad publicity for them.’

‘It would be pretty busy to embarrass their players with a few banners and chants. Make every game a farce, well expose every game they are inmvolved with as the farce that it is, all presided over by the English FA who don;t care about human rights as long the money keeps rolling in.

You could of course refuse to play them and Man City. That might be interesting.’

‘Another game we are expected to win so let’s not disappoint. They probably still having nightmares about Darwin at their place. Team more or less picks itself so smash these oily wannabes.’

‘I watched Atletico Arabia a lot recently. Their legs have fallen off after 60 minutes. This is the first time they’ve had 6 days off in quite some time so I’m hoping they won’t be refreshed.’