Opinion

Letters to The Mag – Newcastle United fans (and Sunderland fan or two) have their say

The opinions continue to flow into The Mag, as Newcastle United fans debate the various issues affecting our club.

Whether it is events on or off the pitch, always plenty to talk about.

Newcastle United fans with the latest collection of opinions below, plus the odd visitor from elsewhere…

Contributions are sometimes too brief to make up into a full article and so we have gathered up a number of recent comments sent in, relating to issues at Newcastle United (if you would like to send anything in, long or short, then contribute@themag.co.uk is the place):

Dear Mag,

Wishing everybody connected with The Mag, Editor – Contributors, People Who Put It All together etc. A very happy Christmas and 2024.

The Mag really is appreciated, maybe more than you realise, especially by someone like me, who lives 12,000 miles away.

A 9/10-hour time difference. Australia is ahead of you as far as time is concerned.

Liverpool at Anfield. This match is my personal El Classico and Milan Derby, I have had the honour of going to both. I was there season 95/96, this match was and is still described by people in the football media past and present as being the best PL match ever. Even by Richard Keys who I once met.

The expression “if I can only watch one NUFC match in my life, it has to be this one”. Is 101% TRUE.

Wishing everybody who loves our club a very happy Christmas, 2024 and beyond.

Cheers,

Andrew – Self Appointed CEO Eddie Howe “WAY” the Lads and Lasses Queensland Australia.

Dear Mag,

Can’t wait to start on another six in a row.

With our support we will send the Saudis packing and out of the FA Cup.

Big Tony – FTM

Dear Mag,

And so we descended on lil’ old “Luton Taan” with the majority of us expecting three points or at worst one, but not a thought of defeat…

Cue The Hatters, out they came with a surprise ambush, like a marauding bunch of worriers crashing through the toon ranks, over-running our first line of (midfield) defence and breaching the ‘castle wall to score one direct hit and came back for many more raids without further success.

As the toon troops, caught with their trousers down, mustered several counter-attacks, their return fire only managing to ricochet in several direction whilst rapidly retreating to combat incoming raids on all flanks.

Bullied, battered and bruised the team missed the powerful presence of Jo… maybe a thought for the January transfer window to beef-up the squad?

KC

Dear Mag,

At the beginning of the season, the transfers of Shelvey and St Max have came to bite Eddie Howe and Dan Ashworth.

What I would call terrible business and due diligence in trading two players who gave everything and were inspirational, for two average players of which one did not want to come in the first place and is banned.

I wonder what a poll would look like if you asked the question?

I really believe we would be in a much better position if we had kept both.

Onwards and upwards.

David Wright

Dear Mag,

I just want to say a very merry Christmas to all of my fellow mag readers – The good the bad and the ugly.

If it weren’t for all of our extreme and thought provoking views there wouldn’t be The Mag.

We have had a very indifferent year this year.

We have gone from our fanbase thinking we are world beaters after being in a cup final to then qualifying for the CL, we have hammered PSG and made Mbappe look average, some of us even thinking we could win the PL the beginning of the season, to the extremes of this past week or so, with some of our fans calling for Eddie’s head and tying to convince us he is not a good enough manager after a handful of losses.

We have had Tripps hailed as our greatest ever signing, to him being a liability and people calling for him to be dropped.

Miggy has gone from zero to hero and back again.

We have had Lewis Miley emerge as a top class PL player, I’m sure a few will turn on him soon enough.

Some of you are off your nuts, some of you are level headed, some are just here for the wind up.

The one thing we all have in common is supporting NUFC.

So merry Christmas one and all, there’s no place I’d rather be.

Geordiegiants

Dear Mag,

Genuine question from a Sunderland supporter.

A work colleague who is a NUFC fan says they are a bit concerned for their season ticket next season as apparently the club’s 10 year price freeze is to end at the close of this season.

Is this correct and do you or any other fans share his concerns?

He says it’s to do with your new owners wanting to make more corporate areas etc.

I’d be interested in your thoughts, if you can stomach dialogue across the divide!

Harrymackem1973

Dear Mag,

Please let us prioritise winning a trophy over the riches of the Champions League.

As a 64 year old who has travelled far and wide since I stood in the Popular stand as 7 year old, watching the toon beat Sheffield Wednesday 4-1 under the floodlights.

I am sure there are thousands of Newcastle fans with a similar tale to tell, who just want to see a trophy being held aloft, even just the thought of it brings a lump to my throat.

As much as the Champions league has been a great experience, just give me a trophy.

Glenn Blaney