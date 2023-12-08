Opinion

Letters to The Mag – Newcastle United fans (and odd Everton and Villa fan) have their say

The opinions continue to flow into The Mag, as Newcastle United fans debate the various issues affecting our club.

Whether it is events on or off the pitch, always plenty to talk about.

Newcastle United fans with the latest collection of opinions below, plus the odd visitor from elsewhere…

Contributions are sometimes too brief to make up into a full article and so we have gathered up a number of recent comments sent in, relating to issues at Newcastle United

Dear Mag,

I see some Newcastle United going so way over the top the odd time we lose a match.

Slating individual players as well. Often the ones that have been outstanding previously!

It just didn’t go our way at Everton.

That is it, we move on.

However, I’d just like to say a big thank you to Eddie Howe and his squad, so many great memories to cherish from this season and wor lass hasn’t even put the Christmas tree up yet!

Wins over the likes of Man City, Arsenal, PSG and Man U…

Brilliant.

As for being back in Europe and the Champions League, visiting the likes of Dortmund, PSG and Milan.

Well after over 20 years away from the CL, if you’re not appreciating all of this, then more fool you.

DC

Dear Mag,

You Geordie scum.

We learnt youse a lesson.

The Toffees are back.

Royal Blue

Dear Mag,

AC Milan ticket problems.

Thought I would pass this on to you as it is urgent and important for fans going to the match next week.

Myself and a friend both did not receive a box office email and also on the website we couldn’t download to the wallet.

We had to contact the box office to fix and you know how hard it is.

Anyway thought you might want to pass this on to remind everyone to check in time.

Cheers

Stuart Cullen

Dear Mag,

Why is it some groups we know win every single ballot for nufc tickets .. and yet others (including myself) have not won one the whole season?

Yours sincerely

David Pickup

(ED: The club recently stated that every ballot is a one-off. Supposedly everybody stands the same chance in each ballot no matter what ballot tickets they have or haven’t been awarded previously. They admit that some people have got ballot tickets every single match, whilst it is possible that people like yourself could have had none at all. So no guarantee that even if you apply for every ballot that you get any tickets at all using your £37 year’s membership. It would be unikely but not impossible…)

Dear Mag,

Good piece on the three managers (Unai Emery, Eddie Howe and Mauricio Pochettino – Curious case at Newcastle United – Read HERE).

As a Villa supporter, a couple of points.

When we lost 5-1 at SJP earlier in the season, it never felt like a thrashing, as good as Newcastle were on the day.

Everything that could have gone wrong for us that day, went wrong. From Mings’ injury, to Matty Cash missing an absolute sitter just after you’d gone 3-1 up. Watkins also guilty of missing a sitter or two.

Of course, you’re open to ridicule when saying you’ve played well after getting whacked 5-1, but if I remember correctly, didn’t Sir Alex say pretty much that? With many having a laugh at his expense and suggesting he was ready for the old codgers home. Seems maybe he does still know what he’s talking about.

Totally unrelated but got to say, you were robbed in Paris so good luck, hope you still qualify.

Steve W

Dear Mag,

Today the message is simple.

Great Manager. Great Team. Great Heart.

We all know the pain we have suffered over the last 50 years but this is different.

The base is set for a fantastic future.

The young players we have been blessed with are brilliant and best of all we won’t be selling like the old days.

More power to the owners and the Manager.

Very proud supporter.

Doddy

Dear Mag,

Interested to see the club having this stadium survey thing this week and the fans meeting the other week, where I think a thousand or so NUFC supporters met (in person and online / remotely) Darren Eales and others.

All the crack was for them to understand what fans want and all the rest.

TBH it just sounded like a lot of PR speak, making a big show of supposedly listening to fans and all the rest, to understand what needs to happen.

Well, it would ring a bit more true if they actually first did stuff that they absolutely know needs to happen, that they are 100% well aware of.

The owners / management stated in the summer that a new online ticketing site would be up and running by the time the season started, where is it at???

Honestly, it is a total joke the ticket site and my heart sinks whenever having to try and use it, as so often I get errors on ballots, then if you actually get tickets and so on it can get even more messy

The circle of frustration is then complete when if you do have problems with the ticket site, you are then supposed to ring or email the club / ticket office. Only problem is that Betty only has an hour spare each day from making the teas, to be be able to answer the phone and reply to our emails!

The likes of the CEO and the owners know fine well that the ticket site is held together by string and cellotape and yet do nothing about it, nor are they clearly willing to employ enough staff to answer when you ring or email you back. I have lost count of the number of times I have rang them and told I am number such and such in the queue, then hold on the line for an hour or more (my personal record is two hours 47 minutes) before then getting to as high as number one in the queue, only for the club to cut me off!

Love Eddie and I love the players, the owners not quite so much at the minute with them treating fans with contempt. Customer services clearly not part of the ‘strategy’ going forward.

Howay The Lads

Chris Taylor