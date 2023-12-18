Let’s have a look at what we could have won – Champions League last 16 draw has been made
The Champions League last 16 draw has now been made.
Monday morning seeing the 16 clubs finding out who they will be facing in February 2024.
For Newcastle United fans, we are now only interested / disinterested bystanders, wondering what might have been.
This Monday morning Champions League last 16 draw having produced the following eight ties:
FC Porto v Arsenal
Napoli v Barcelona
PSG v Real Sociedad
Inter Milan v Atletico Madrid
PSV Eindhoven v Borussia Dortmund
Lazio v Bayern Munich
FC Copenhagen v Man City
RB Leipzig v Real Madrid
So, the two clubs to qualify from the Group of Death, picking out Alexander Isak’s former club Real Sociedad and the last club Sir Bobby Robson managed, before coming to Newcastle United in 1999.
Hmmm.
If only, if only.
Both PSG and Borussia Dortmund surely with great chances now of making the quarter-finals.
Confirmed and potential Newcastle United matches to end of January 2024:
Tuesday 19 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports
Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)
Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon
Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports
Saturday 6 January 2024 – Sunderland v Newcastle (12.45pm) ITV
Monday 8 January 2024 (Week commencing) – Carabao Cup Semi-Final first leg
Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports
(Guessing would be) Monday 15 January 2024 (Week commencing) – Potential FA Cup third round replay
Monday 22 January 2024 (Week commencing) – Carabao Cup Semi-Final second leg
Saturday 27 January 2024 (Weekend of) -FA Cup fourth round
Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports
(***As you can see, if United win at Chelsea on Tuesday, it then guarantees a two-legged semi-final. Whilst a win at Sunderland would guarantee another game in the fourth round of the FA Cup, with even the possibility of another ‘bonus’ match if Newcastle draw at Sunderland and then beat them in a St James’ Park replay. Certainly no Newcastle United fan will be complaining if wins at Chelsea and Sunderland lead to more matches…)
