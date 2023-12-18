News

Let’s have a look at what we could have won – Champions League last 16 draw has been made

The Champions League last 16 draw has now been made.

Monday morning seeing the 16 clubs finding out who they will be facing in February 2024.

For Newcastle United fans, we are now only interested / disinterested bystanders, wondering what might have been.

This Monday morning Champions League last 16 draw having produced the following eight ties:

FC Porto v Arsenal

Napoli v Barcelona

PSG v Real Sociedad

Inter Milan v Atletico Madrid

PSV Eindhoven v Borussia Dortmund

Lazio v Bayern Munich

FC Copenhagen v Man City

RB Leipzig v Real Madrid

So, the two clubs to qualify from the Group of Death, picking out Alexander Isak’s former club Real Sociedad and the last club Sir Bobby Robson managed, before coming to Newcastle United in 1999.

Hmmm.

If only, if only.

Both PSG and Borussia Dortmund surely with great chances now of making the quarter-finals.

Confirmed and potential Newcastle United matches to end of January 2024:

Tuesday 19 December 2023 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 6 January 2024 – Sunderland v Newcastle (12.45pm) ITV

Monday 8 January 2024 (Week commencing) – Carabao Cup Semi-Final first leg

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports

(Guessing would be) Monday 15 January 2024 (Week commencing) – Potential FA Cup third round replay

Monday 22 January 2024 (Week commencing) – Carabao Cup Semi-Final second leg

Saturday 27 January 2024 (Weekend of) -FA Cup fourth round

Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports

(***As you can see, if United win at Chelsea on Tuesday, it then guarantees a two-legged semi-final. Whilst a win at Sunderland would guarantee another game in the fourth round of the FA Cup, with even the possibility of another ‘bonus’ match if Newcastle draw at Sunderland and then beat them in a St James’ Park replay. Certainly no Newcastle United fan will be complaining if wins at Chelsea and Sunderland lead to more matches…)