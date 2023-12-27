Opinion

Let’s get behind Eddie Howe and the lads – It’s a minimum requirement

One thing I cannot stand these days, are any entitled Newcastle United fans, new or old. There have been some disgusting comments made about Eddie Howe, coaches and players in recent weeks and it boils my blood.

We have had to endure years and years of misery and in my time as a fan, the worst of the worst. I started during the Seymour years, I’ve lived the McKeag years and the Cashley era at the club, I can honestly say the years of that man was the worst.

Not just the football but because of how calculated and evil he was in his cynical treatment of the fans, club and city. A frustrating time in which he divided and conquered the fan base, his legacy is still impacting our club massively, even to this day.

The thing I’m trying to get to, is we have just endured the worst era (14+ years of Mike Ashley) in my lifetime and are now a top half Premier League club within two years, have been to a cup final, have played in the Champions League and put in a decent show for the world to see.

Yet it’s not good enough for some.

The “opinions” of some fans currently, are some of the worst I can ever recall. We have had a dip in form due to many factors and yes, maybe a few tactically wrong decisions from Eddie Howe, plus a few players off the boil, but football is a game where you win some you lose some.

We have everyone against us at the moment, from the Premier League itself, to individual clubs, they are changing rules and making new laws all in the trail of our club’s takeover.

We are being attacked from every angle by everyone we can think of, now some of our very own so called fans are joining in to twist the knife that little bit harder.

I’m not blind and can see we have issues and problems on and off the field, but I’m 100 per cent confident we have the correct people in place to sort them out.

The ticketing issues and the corporate greed of our owners is starting to shine through, which was always going to happen. It’s the price of success unfortunately, they aren’t going to stop. They will keep a certain section of the fan base happy but to be very very clear here, they are only here for one reason, money, don’t be fooled into thinking they are here for the fans, the city, the badge or their love for anything else except money.

Most players are the same to be honest, but I think like the owners the Newcastle United players are buying into our culture for the short term and are genuinely trying their best while they are here. Hopefully some of them put down roots and the children become Geordies and they do genuinely buy into it, like those of us who don’t have a choice, those of us who are born and bred here and know nothing else.

We have to be realistic here as a fanbase. We have surpassed expectation with a very limited squad so far but some genuinely think we should be automatically there from now on as a constant.

How many of this Newcastle United squad would make the first 11 of Man City, Liverpool, Arsenal?

Then how many would even make their squads?

By my reckoning seven or eight Newcastle United players maybe would get into their squads, I’m not sure many would be automatic first choice players in any of those teams. Yet some of our fans think we are entitled to be up there competing with them week in week out.

Before people jump in with ‘we have been beaten by lower teams’, it’s irrelevant, as it’s about 38 games, not just a handful of defeats.

We simply do not have the money, squad or first 11 to be there week in week out and it doesn’t need me to point that out. It is as obvious as the fact that Dennis Wise was never going to play basketball ball player.

Eddie Howe is not immune to being criticised, neither are the players. I think he has made a few wrong decisions recently with selections, but I think he was damned if he did and damned if he didn’t, with what he has available at the minute.

Some of the players that are coming under attack have been great servants to us, the likes of Miggy, Longstaff and BDB in particular seem to get the most, even Schar who a few weeks ago people were waxing lyrical about.

Nick Pope was even getting it from all angles until his injury but his absence is now showing how good he was. I’m going to leave the Trippier thing alone, as it makes me want to swear at some of our fans!!!!

I’m not saying blindly follow, what I am saying is let’s not get silly with expectations. Newcastle United are are still at least three or four, maybe even five years, off being a constant top four club and regularly competing in all of the cups.

I remember this same thing happening to Sir Bobby Robson and everyone regretted it massively, now those very same people make out it wasn’t them that chased him out and look at what happened from there.

Be patient, be loyal and support the lads.

In Eddie Howe and Mad Dog I trust 100 per cent.