Latest defeat(s) and injuries pile pressure on AC Milan boss ahead of key Newcastle United match

Stefano Pioli is under massive pressure.

The AC Milan boss facing calls for his sacking, even though the club are third in Serie A.

However, reality is that they are nine points behind city rivals Inter who are top. Whilst recent results have piled the pressure on.

AC Milan lost 3-2 away at Atalanta on Saturday and in all competitions they have now lost five of their last ten matches and only won three of them.

Only a win at St James’ Park will keep Stefano Pioli and AC Milan in Europe but they would need Dortmund to beat PSG as well, to stay in the Champions League.

Wednesday night is of course also huge for Newcastle United and Eddie Howe but zero pressure on the NUFC boss in terms of his job security.

Amongst his list of injured missing players is star man Leao.

Missing for over a month with a hamstring injury, Leao could be now thrown straight into the starting eleven by a desperate Stefano Pioli, without even any minutes off the bench beforehand.

A gamble that could spectacularly backfire.

After AC Milan lost 3-2 to Atalanta, Stefano Pioli speaking to DAZN:

“When you concede three goals it means the team hasn’t worked well in the defensive phase, we weren’t ready and careful enough about Atalanta’s attacking play.

“We should have gone home at least with a positive result but this is a heavy defeat.”

Stefano Pioli asked if Jovic [came off the bench and scored to make it 2-2 against Atalanta] and Giroud together against Newcastle United and in Serie A?

“I think they can play together.

“But if they play together we have to change the midfield, maybe even the wingers.

“Now we will see.

“We have a very important match in Europe.

“We have a small chance but we want to stay in Europe.

“We only have one result available.

“Today is not the result we wanted, I’m very sorry.

“Now let’s move on to the Champions League and then we will return to the league with even more attention.”

Will Leao return for the Champions League?

“Qualification [in the Champions League] does not depend only on us but with a victory we know that we will remain in Europe.

“Leao should be fine, he did a good training today [Saturday].

“He will join the team tomorrow, he should be well and ready to play but the next few days are important.”