Opinion

Last time I listen to this BBC 5 Live show – Presenter has no shame with Newcastle United comments

BBC 5 Live – The breakfast show with Rick Edwards and Rachel Burden.

I’m listening this Wednesday morning and it is less than nine hours after last night’s bruising defeat.

The Sports presenter talks us through the League Cup quarter-final results and when she describes our collapse at Stamford Bridge, Edwards can’t contain his southern bias (born in Enfield but supports Liverpool FC), laughing at wor Kieran Trippier. Generally disrespecting a bloke who puts himself on the line for us week in week out and who has been instrumental in dragging us out of the misery that CAshley’s 14 years of dereliction inflicted.

The last thing he needs, the last thing I need frankly, is listening to Rick Edwards on BBC 5 Live, on this not so sunny morn for Newcastle United fans, with his sneering and unforgiving commentary.

Somebody called Edwards out. Sending a text to BBC 5 Live saying “I doubt I’ll listen again after Rick’s hysterical laughing at Kieran Trippier. The bloke has no shame”.

To his slight credit, Edwards at least acknowledged the text, suggesting someone wasn’t happy with him.

However, when encouraged by his sidekick Burden to read out the text and confront his shameful antics, the buffoon only proceeded to dig the hole he’d already dug for himself, even deeper. Unbelievable!

Edwards, not content with disrespecting wor Kierian first time round, proceeded to say that his mistake (the header that allowed Mudryk to equalise) was funny, claiming that as a football fan he was entitled to laugh when a player makes a mistake and that is what being a football fan is all about.

Except, when I’m tuned in shortly before 7am as I prepare for another day at work, he’s not really a football fan. He’s a BBC 5 Live presenter.

What happened to impartiality at this once great institution?

I’ve heard countless episodes presided over by Edwards and Burden where they call out mental health issues and have all sorts of experts on the show to highlight what an awful, debilitating illness this is. They also attempt to educate us when doing this.

Mocking folk is something they really don’t advocate when trying to enlighten us.

Edwards is a hypocrite and needs to practice what he preaches.

As the bloke who texted said, he has no shame.

As to the bloke who texted, I concur. No more BBC Five Live with Rick and Rachel for me next time I’m preparing my porridge.

NUWNBD. HTL.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Chelsea 1 Newcastle 1 (Chelsea win 4-2 on penalties) – Tuesday 19 December 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Wilson 16

Penalties: Wilson scores, Trippier wide, Bruno scores, Ritchie saved

Chelsea:

Mudryk 90+2

Penalties: Palmer scores, Gallagher scores, Nkunku scores, Mudryk scores

Possession was Chelsea 78% Newcastle 22%

Total shots were Chelsea 15 Newcastle 4

Shots on target were Chelsea 4 Newcastle 2

Corners were Chelsea 7 Newcastle 1

Referee: Jarred Gillett

Attendance: 38,058 (4,300 Newcastle)

Newcastle team v Chelsea:

Dubravka, Krafth (Trippier 45), Lascelles, Botman (Burn 45), Livramento, Bruno, Longstaff, Lewis Miley, Almiron, Gordon (Ritchie 52), Wilson

Unused subs:

Karius, Gillespie, Dummett, Hall, Alex Murphy

(Absolutely loving this from Kieran Trippier – An absolute credit to Newcastle United – Read HERE)

(Chelsea 1 Newcastle 1 (Chelsea win 4-2 on penalties) – Match ratings and comments on all of the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Chelsea 1 Newcastle 1 (Chelsea win 4-2 on penalties) – Instant Newcastle United fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(Chelsea 1 Newcastle 1 (Chelsea win 4-2 on penalties) – Late late heartbreak – Read HERE)

Confirmed Newcastle United matches to end of January 2024:

Saturday 23 December 2023 – Luton v Newcastle (3pm)

Tuesday 26 December 2023 – Newcastle v Forest (12.30pm) Amazon

Monday 1 January 2024 – Liverpool v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 6 January 2024 – Sunderland v Newcastle (12.45pm) ITV

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports