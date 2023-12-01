Opinion

Last Saturday was a fine illustration of just how clueless Gareth Southgate is

We came out of the November international break and the latest shambles of Gareth Southgate with the England team.

England having struggled to a win over lowly Malta, then a lucky draw against mighty North Macedonia.

Then last Saturday was a fine illustration of just how clueless Gareth Southgate is.

If you had watched the latest England borefest, you would have seen young starlet Cole Palmer making his full international debut. I remember seeing some clickbait headline expressing shock when Palmer wasn’t initially called up. He actually came in due to Callum Wilson picking up his injury.

When I read that headline, I wondered why anyone would be shocked that he hadn’t been called up for England?

I had watched Palmer play a few times for Man City and I’ve seen him plenty of times this season at Chelsea. Honestly, if there is a fuss about him, I don’t know why?

At Man City when he started making appearances, I took notice. A young Englishman, breaking through with the perennial champions. He had to have something about him… but he never impressed me. He’s a winger that doesn’t take the full back on. Doesn’t whip in dangerous crosses. Doesn’t score goals (from open play). Doesn’t even seem to work hard or get stuck in. All I ever saw him do was take the ball, have a touch or two, maybe sneak in an unnecessary stepover and then pass it backwards.

There was nothing to his game. You sometimes hear of youngsters playing without fear. He always looked petrified. That wasn’t to say there wasn’t a player in there. He was young and was maybe just overly cautious or overawed. I just didn’t see anything to suggest he was going to make it at Man City. He appeared to me, a poor man’s Antony (the Man Utd one to avoid confusion).

Naturally, I was mystified when Chelsea dished out more than £40 million for him this summer. I shouldn’t be that surprised considering it’s Chelsea and you do pay that price for potential. I just didn’t see the potential.

I am not saying this from a biased point of view. When Anthony Gordon played for Everton, I could not stand him. Subjectively speaking though, I thought he was a dynamite young player. I could see his potential and when we were linked with him, although I didn’t want him initially, I understood the rationale. When he signed, I wrote an article declaring that I felt he would be a success and was a perfect Howe style player. And boy is he proving it.

However, this is the rub. How has Gareth Southgate not seen it?

Playing for England should be the peak of a player’s career. It should always be the best players, playing their best football, regularly, at the top level that are selected.

We all though know this isn’t how Gareth Southgate operates. The travesties of Henderson, Maguire and Phillips being picked in every squad are a fine example. I remember when Watkins was last called up, Southgate said he had to be careful of ‘recency bias’. Well, nobody is accusing him of that!

As well as calling up bit part or semi-retired players, throwing a couple of caps to a young man who has achieved zero individually seems just as ridiculous. Don’t get me wrong, Palmer has won plenty of accolades. Being part of Man City’s squad the last couple of years means he’s already got a haul of major medals.

However, individually, has he shown that much?

In his two senior seasons at Man City he made 19 Premier League appearances and scored precisely zero goals. He made one assist in those games. Yes, he was young, but no wonder Guardiola thought he’d invest in a firecracker like Doku and move Palmer on.

At Chelsea, granted he’s got four goals and two assists in 10 PL appearances. They are very good stats. However, every one of those goals has come from the penalty spot. You can’t fault the fact that a 21-year-old has clearly impressed in training and been given that responsibility, over much more experienced players, but it probably says a lot about those other players at Chelsea too.

He would be, at best, third choice taker if he was at Newcastle. I mean AT BEST too. I’m sure there’d be a few others after Wilson and Isak that would be happy to take on the duty before Palmer got a whiff.

Anthony Gordon cost a similar amount to buy and is a year older. He has been one of our best players this season and already has five goals (none from penalties) and three assists in 12 Premier League appearances. He’s been nominated for player of the month for November now too. Most of the games that have earned him the nomination coming before the international break!

How does his overall Premier League experience stack up against Palmer’s? Well, obviously it would be deemed easier to break through at Everton than Man City, but you could then argue it would be more difficult to score and assist, at a worse team. He made his debut as an 18 year old and made 11 appearances in his first season making just one assist.

He only made three PL appearances the following season and went off to Preston on loan.

His true breakthrough was the season before he joined us. He played 35 times for Everton scoring four times and making two assists. Not bad for a 20 year old in a very poor and toxic team.

He got three goals in 16 games in the half season before his own fans booed him off Merseyside and he was rehomed. Just the one goal, in the very final game of the season, also against Chelsea, for us.

However, he was getting up to speed, battling for a position in the first team, and learning to gel with teammates he’d been squaring up to just a couple of months prior. The glimmers were there though and after having been named player of the tournament at the U21 European Championships, he’s come back to show all his talent.

So, if you’re looking for a young, gifted winger to earn a couple of caps and a bit of experience in two dead rubber matches. Who do you go for?

Cole Palmer with his 29 PL appearances, four (penalty) goals, three assists and lack of imagination and ability?

Or do you go for a lad who at just 22 years old already has 93 appearances, 13 goals and six assists, has arguably been one of the best players for a top seven team and has been tearing full backs apart for fun all season?

I know which I’d choose.

