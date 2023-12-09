News

Kieran Trippier with admirable honesty – Reflecting on what has happened

Kieran Trippier returns to one of his former clubs on Sunday.

The England defender has been in outstanding form, only for Thursday night to happen.

It just shows, it can happen to the best of them.

Kieran Trippier had played well I thought and then out of the blue just had a lapse of concentration, not quite the right body shape, lost possession in his own half and seconds later it was in the back of the net. I still think Martin Dubravka could have potentially saved McNeil’s shot and certainly the central defenders, at least one of them, should have came towards Mc Neil, instead of both retreating into the box.

However, Kieran Trippier has held his hands up to it, as well as the second mistake which swiftly followed, you have to think that if his first mistake hadn’t happened, very unlikely Trippier wouldn’t have gifted the second one.

What is done though is done and time to move on, as Kieran Trippier makes clear.

I often think it isn’t the worst thing when you end up conceding a few soft goals in the same match, if you make one mistake and a goal down, when then another couple of poor goals allowed by NUFC, get all the bad defending out in one go.

I sometimes think it goes the other way as well when Newcastle United end up winning by a higher scoreline than they deserve in certain games. Where just everything you hit goes in and you end up in other matches thinking the team have used up too much of their luck / lethal finishing, maybe if winning only 4-0 or 5-0 against Sheff Utd, NUFC might have say won at Wolves or West Ham if keeping a few goals spare.

Anyway, reality is that Sunday looks what could be a pivotal match for the two sides, Spurs looking to improve a record of taking the lead in all of their last five PL matches, only to lose four of them and draw the other.

As for Newcastle United, Kieran Trippier will be one of those players we are looking to, when it comes to bouncing back and picking up the winning thread again on Sunday.

Kieran Trippier looking ahead to the Spurs match AND reflecting on what happened at Goodison Park:

“I don’t hide.

“We have just got to move on now.

“We have got another big game.

“Listen, it is one of those where you have made mistakes.

“Players make mistakes, I have made a couple.

“I hold my hands up, I take responsibility.

“Now it is about getting on the bike again and getting ready for another big game against Spurs.

“For me personally, obviously I’m very disappointed because of my own actions in certain moments in the [Everton] game, but that’s something I’ll deal with.

“I’m an experienced player and I can handle these things.

“But the best thing about it is, there’s a game [on Sunday] where we can try to put it right.

“It is another tough test.

“Like every single game in the Premier League.

“We can’t dwell on this [Everton] result and like I said, we need to get on the bike and go again.”