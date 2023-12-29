News

Jurgen Klopp Newcastle United press conference – Liverpool injury update and challenges posed by NUFC

The Jurgen Klopp Newcastle United press conference has taken place.

The Liverpool boss speaking to journalists on Friday morning.

Klopp discussing Newcastle United and updating on he Liverpool injury, fitness and availability ahead of Monday night’s match.

Jurgen Klopp Newcastle United press conference:

“First of all it’s a privilege for you and others to have expectations of how a team will play, I don’t have that.

“Newcastle have a lot of injuries but they played European football now which they haven’t done fifty times in a row.

“So it is just recovery and then go again.

“It is an adjustment and it has been a bit of a problem.

“I am too long in the business.

“I know anything can happen.

“Newcastle did incredibly well.

“It is unlucky they have that number of injuries.

“They had good spells in the games they lost.

“They have a really good idea but Eddie Howe had to play the same line-up too often.

“The guys who play all the time are tired and the guys who come back have no rhythm – we had that situation plenty of times.”

Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool injury, fitness and availability:

“It is super important that Diego Jota is back.

“Everyone is positive about our five options up front but I don’t think we have had it often.

“Robertson still needs more range in the shoulder, quite a big surgery so not even close to team training. He is good but a long way to go.

“Mac Allister, we will see what he can do today.

“He might be able to step in team training, it’s still early.

“We will see.

“Thiago is in a very good moment.

“We just have to make sure we don’t use him too early.

“It’s about how he can be back in the long-term.

“We have to be sensible with Bajcetic, he could train today fully and then not for four or five weeks.”