Journalist asks Eddie Howe the funniest question – Serial offender

Let me be clear, I HATE Christmas.

Yes, I’m THAT person.

Christmas is the time of year where gifts are exchanged and I’ve had years experience of this, from being a small boy and eagerly anticipating a present or ten when woken up on Christmas morning. These ranged from the latest games console, to the slightly less exciting pair of socks.

Little did I know that on December 18th 2023, a question uttered by a journalist towards our manager Eddie Howe, would provide the biggest gift of all in my quest for amusement at this time of year.

If you didn’t see / hear it, it’s a beauty.

It was about the League Cup tie tonight against Chelsea.

“In January you have Liverpool away and Aston Villa away, Manchester City at home which could have a great baring on where your final league position and qualifying for Europe and you also have the Sunderland FA Cup tie away. So is there not part of you that thinks we could do with being out of this [League] Cup?”

Bravo! Round of applause. Give that journalist the cheese, crackers, shot of rum for Santa and carrots for Rudolph.

Yes, you’ve guessed it, it was Louise Taylor. Guardian journalist and Mackem mouthpiece.

To publicly ask a manager if he would rather be out of a cup competition AT THE QUARTER FINAL STAGE takes part brass neck and part stupidity. She has history though.

So I won’t embarrass her further, other than to say that the question is totally disrespectful. Why would any decent journalist ask such a thing, certainly one who’s interests are with an experienced Premier League club, where these ‘problems’ of a busy fixture schedule are becoming the norm?

We have these ‘problems’ because Newcastle United have moved on. Rising to the challenge of Champions League football, latter stages of the League Cup AND a tie away at our rivals in the FA Cup.

The question was given the short shrift it deserved and openly laughed at by Howe, who responded with “Absolutely not, no.”

Taylor went on and suggested that the usual club ‘Warm weather’ training trip would have to be cancelled if we were to beat Chelsea and reman in the cup. Oh no, the travesty of it. Nice try Louise, keep them coming. You’ll have enough to start your own Christmas cracker joke business this time next year.

We’ve had a Mackem Councillor demanding our FA Cup away ticket allocation be reduced, even though well below the usual percentage that should be allocated for such a tie. Then now a Mackem sympathising journalist with this bizarre line of questioning, advocating a rival to get knocked out of a cup for their own good. Small club mentality indeed.

Maybe Louise Taylor has highlighted something underlying. Maybe it’s Sunderland that could do without the FA Cup tie against Newcastle United.

Top clubs are in the game for the big games.

We’ve had the Manchester Uniteds, Chelseas, Arsenals and the Dortmunds, PSGs and AC Milans. I’ll RESPECTFULLY add in Sunderland purely as a courtesy.

These are now our day job. Sunderland’s are Coventry, Swansea and Norwich.

I’d ask Louise Taylor not to give up her day job. Whatever that is exactly…